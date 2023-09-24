Latest update September 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Waterfalls Magazine – After close to a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19, popular Guyanese band Mingle Sound Machine is back in action. The band held its grand relaunch party at Tower Hotel Poolside on September 15, 2023.

Owner of the band and promoter Mike Fung told this publication that the band will host a series of promo across the country.

“We were playing until 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit months later, we seized for a while but now we are back and we will be based at the Tower Hotel on Main Street,” Fung said.

According to Fung, to increase public awareness that the band is back in action, shows have been planned for a number of locations across the country.  The shows are slated to follow the launch on September 15, 2023.

(Third from left) Guyanese Promoter, Mike Fung and some of the patrons at the relaunch party

“We have promos in Georgetown, New Amsterdam, Albion, Bartica, Linden and other locations,” Fung said.

He noted that Mingles Sound Machine has been in existence for 33 years and hosted some of the most iconic international singers and bands to grace the stage in Guyana.

“Dating to the 1990s, we have hosted popular musicians like Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Maxi Priest, Beenie Man, Byron Lee and the Dragonaires and a list of others,” he said.

He continued, “We have played in Toronto, New York, Jamaica Trinidad, Barbados and other Caribbean Territories.”

The Mingles Sound Machine Band during a performance at its relaunch party

In recent times, the promoter said that his band has lent support to other popular promoters.

“We have collaborated with Hits and Jams entertainment and some other promoters…We also provide our services for weddings, parties and other major events” he said.

Fung told this publication that Mingles Band is returning with a number of new players. “We now have 11 members, most of them are new faces, we only have four members from the old set,” he said.

The promoter said following the relaunch, the band will be releasing two new albums.

