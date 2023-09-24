Norton says Opposition under no obligation to reveal its policy advisors on oil sector

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, last Thursday staunchly refused to disclose the identities of the opposition’s oil and gas policy advisors. While he acceded to disclose the identities of the Members of Parliament (MP) who take point on oil matters, Norton said his refusal to reveal the advisors is borne out of a need to protect them from victimization.

Of the MPs, Norton stated, “The point persons, as I understand it, on oil and gas in the parliament are one, David Patterson, two Shurwayne Holder, I think three Ricky Ramsaroop is also involved.”

Regarding the advisors, the Leader rebuffed the question twice. He explained that he has a deep-rooted concern about the present government being vindictive. Elaborating, Norton said, “You’re dealing with a very vindictive government and the minute you call one name, they will go after the person. We’re not in a democratic society… We have people with us who do not want the government to know that they are with us and advising us.”

Norton was pressed further on the question, with one journalist underscoring the need for the Opposition to be just as accountable as the Government. This need is especially pronounced for the oil sector, which has the potential to lift Guyana into a new era of development. But Norton was resolute in his stance. He said that he has an obligation to protect the safety and interests of those assisting the opposition. “It’s also the responsibility of me as leader to protect the people who are helping us… while I acknowledge a responsibility when we are reporting on oil and gas… I believe we have no obligation to tell the world, especially in the nature of this society, who are our advisors,” Norton stated.

When told that Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has criticized the Opposition as reactionary in its commentary on oil issues, Norton blasted Jagdeo as an ineffective and questionable character. He said, “As incompetent as Jagdeo is, he shouldn’t be asking any question… he has no moral right to speak, he is incompetent, his character is questionable.”

He urged however that journalists look back on the Opposition’s pronouncements, to see that there is consistency in its policies.

Following Norton’s press conference, Jagdeo criticised him for not revealing the names of his advisors. “Imagine at this stage in our development, that the leader of the opposition is saying that he has some secret policy advisors. We don’t know who they are whether they are foreigners, whether they are oil and gas companies, whether they are Guyanese… He can’t tell the country this. The country must not know this because the PPP is vindictive.”

While Norton’s apprehensions about potential retributions are not entirely unfounded given the nature of politics in Guyana, the argument can also be made that the reason for keeping their identities secret is that their credentials may not be able to withstand scrutiny.

The identities of those shaping the policies that will dictate the management of Guyana’s oil sector, as well as the policies of those holding the government accountable, are of interest to the Guyanese public, stakeholders believe. Their credentials, experiences, and allegiances could play a significant role in influencing the Opposition’s policies. As such, the decision to keep them shielded from public view does not come without its share of skepticism.