Mother killed on her way to collect son from school

Sep 24, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old woman died on Friday at Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD) after she was run over by a truck while riding her electric scooter to pick up her son from school.

Dead, Fareeza Majeed

Dead is Fareeza Majeed better known as “Zana”. Majeed was reportedly struck down by the truck around 14:00hrs.

A friend of Majeed said the woman had just left work when tragedy struck.

“Just a few minutes ago, my work girl left to go pick up her son at school and less than five minutes, I heard you got accident and died”, the woman’s friend posted on Facebook just minutes after Majeed met her demise.

Police are yet to divulge information surrounding the accident but this newspaper understands that Majeed died on the spot. As investigations continue in the accident, her tragic death has left her family in a state of shock.

Her brother, Anil Saffie, in a Facebook post, said that her loss has shattered his world.

“She was more than just a sibling; she was my confidante, my partner in laughter and tears, and my unwavering source of support. Her absence left a void that can never be filled, and the memories we shared are now bittersweet reminders of what once was”, Saffie posted.

