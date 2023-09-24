Mother killed on her way to collect son from school

Latest update September 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old woman died on Friday at Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD) after she was run over by a truck while riding her electric scooter to pick up her son from school.
Dead is Fareeza Majeed better known as “Zana”. Majeed was reportedly struck down by the truck around 14:00hrs.
A friend of Majeed said the woman had just left work when tragedy struck.
“Just a few minutes ago, my work girl left to go pick up her son at school and less than five minutes, I heard you got accident and died”, the woman’s friend posted on Facebook just minutes after Majeed met her demise.
Police are yet to divulge information surrounding the accident but this newspaper understands that Majeed died on the spot. As investigations continue in the accident, her tragic death has left her family in a state of shock.
Her brother, Anil Saffie, in a Facebook post, said that her loss has shattered his world.
“She was more than just a sibling; she was my confidante, my partner in laughter and tears, and my unwavering source of support. Her absence left a void that can never be filled, and the memories we shared are now bittersweet reminders of what once was”, Saffie posted.
DECEPTION & CORRUPTION getting WORSE by the minute in GUYANA.
Sep 24, 2023Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023… Kaieteur Sports – The final battle of the 2023 CPL 2023 edition is set to be the most exciting, intense match to date, as the Guyana Amazon...
Sep 24, 2023
Sep 24, 2023
Sep 24, 2023
Sep 24, 2023
Sep 24, 2023
Kaieteur News – It is apparent that there are two significant factors affecting press freedom in the country: the lack... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]