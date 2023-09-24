Man loses hand during street fight

Kaieteur News – Police have confirmed that a man on Thursday night lost one of his hands during a fight at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The victim and the suspect reportedly attacked each other on the roadway. Kaieteur News understands that the feud was over an altercation the men had a few months ago. The victim had reportedly beaten the suspect and he (the suspect) wanted revenge. When the men saw each other on Thursday, the suspect began provoking the victim.

They ended up cursing and threatening each other. Things escalated and the men armed themselves with pieces of wood and began beating each other. The suspect reportedly retreated but returned shortly after with a cutlass. There was another brief scuffle before the suspect began firing chops at the victim.

The victim used his hands to defend himself; however, the suspect continued the assault and chopped one of the man’s wrists, severing it in the process. The suspect is currently on the run.

Investigations are ongoing.