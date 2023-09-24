Indigenous fashion captivates local runway

Waterfalls Magazine – In celebration of their roots and culture, a group of local designers came together on August 26, to showcase the brilliance of Indigenous fashion.

The fashion show was organized by The Nine Nations, newly formed group set to promote various aspects of Indigenous culture. The fashion show and exhibition was held on the 26 of August at 229 Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown.

Under the Theme, ‘Indigenous imaginations’ the fashion show provided an opportunity to showcase Indigenous artistry, talents and creativity as well as encourage cultural exchanges and appreciation.

Several Indigenous designers showcased their latest designs with models that captivated the runway.

The organizers of the show were President of Nine Nations, Sherica Ambrose, Nigel Butler, Vanda Allicock, Leroy Hendricks, Nelsonia Persaud, Natasha David, Courtney Douglas, Danielle Calistro and Manicy Allicock.

The fashion show team included indigenous talents such as designers, artists, dancers, poets, singers, makeup artists, exhibitors, entrepreneurs, photographers, videographers, musicians and talented models and many others who all contributed to the success of the fashion show.

Further, the aim was to enable access to a wider market for Indigenous products as we were able to offer free spaces to artists, crafters, wine makers and traditional food chefs to display and market their products.

Featured Designers

The show exhibited work from Andy and Elizabeth Williams who were featured and recognised for their excellent designs that had won several prizes during various heritage pageants.

Designer, Manicy Allicock crocheted and knitting pieces were born out of a deep love for expressing my creativity and imaginations through the selection of colours, patterns and designs.

Marcella is from a small village in the North Rupununi called Surama. Her pieces were inspired to try acrylic painting on shirts (male/female), dresses and skirts of indigenous petroglyphs, birds, animals, flowers of the rain forest.

Matt and Annie’s art bring walls and clothing to life. Their designs specialised in portrait painting and drawing, cartoon animation, mural and backdrop painting, hand painted clothing, tailoring and alteration.

Lethem Exclusive Apparel (L.E.A), a business partnership aimed at designing and providing quality Guyanese and Indigenous themed apparel products. LEA first started as an online business to provide unique stylish streetwear and apparel products.

The idea of L.E.A is to add stylish, contemporary, quality souvenir tees when travelling combined with the passion to promote Indigenous culture and representation. “You don’t have to wait until it is September to represent, our products can be worn anywhere and anytime of the year,” the brand boasts.

Vanda Designs was also featured on the runway. She provided quality and affordable wearable art of our Indigenous culture, environment and way of life.

Natasha David is ranked amongst the best Indigenous designers in Guyana and the Caribbean. She started her career creating beautiful dresses from banana leaves for dolls in 2007. In 2009, she participated in Guyana Fashion week creating a full collection for the first time.