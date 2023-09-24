Guyana Association of Georgia honours outstanding Guyanese

Kaieteur News – It was another successful event for the United States (US) based Georgia Association of Guyana (GAOG) when it held its annual scholarship banquet on September 9, 2023 awarding some 11 high achievers with scholarships in various academic areas and honouring 14 business and community leaders for their hard work and dedication to service.

The black tie affair which was held at the Georgia Piedmont Technical College Conference Centre in Indian Creek, Clarkston saw just fewer than 300 guests as the Association also celebrated 32 years of service to Guyanese at home and in the Diaspora.

Under the 2023 theme, ‘Continuing to create our future leaders’, at least two Guyana -based students received scholarships from kind donors and partners of the Association. Tinisha August is completing her pre-clinical science course in pursuit of her Doctor of Medicine at the Georgetown American University, located on Croal Street, Georgetown, while Tonessa Williams, a student of the New Amsterdam Technical Institute is pursuing studies in aeronautical engineering at the Art Williams Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport. Williams is the recipient of the Hugh Denbow scholarship. The scholarship is a token of the Denbow family in memory of the late Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) chairman who was murdered in 2019 in a suspected home invasion.

The Bishops’ High School graduate Sade Moore, who is now attending the Fayetteville State University, was also one of the scholarship recipients. Moore will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in English and foreign language. The young Plaisance resident was said to be extremely active in community service and later travelled to Malaysia as a Global Peace Ambassador for Guyana (2020-2022) to the Global Peace Summit.

Other students received scholarships in the area of Arts, Marketing and Advertising, Business Administration, Humanities and Mechanical Engineering.

Three young people were recipients of the Book Award for their drive and pursuit in their areas of study and/or service provided in their particular field. Christopher Nelson who resides in Guyana is currently pursuing his Master’s in Math Education at Georgia State University. He is said to have been running a math tutoring service for students in his hometown of Den Amstel and represented Guyana at the Global Robotics competition, with a passion for learning and development in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), his quest is to revert his wealth of knowledge back to Guyana’s educational landscape.

Taking home the first ever Junior Achievers Awards were former GAOG recipients Cameron Cassar (2017) and Deeyona Massay (2018), both of whom have completed their courses with Cassar attaining a Master’s Degree in Conflict Analysis and Resolution and Massay achieving her Bachelor’s Degree.

Additionally, Lawrence Prescott, a born Guyanese who had migrated to New York and later settled in Atlanta, Georgia, was honoured with the GAOG Business Award for his more than 35 years of work in the entertainment industry as a photographer, producer, actor, cameraman and work in theatre and film production. The recipient was highlighted for his involvement in many high-level productions and shows including basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal’s Comedy All Star show. Prescot is the founder of Caribbean Life TV.

The Business Award of Excellence went to Attorney Althea S. Prince Esq. Managing Attorney of the Prince Firm LLC which she founded in 2011. Attorney Prince Marcus is said to represent litigants in lawsuits against manufacturers, insurance companies, municipalities and immigration clients before U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service. She previously worked for a law firm that represented Fortune 500 companies and served as a federal judicial staff attorney at the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals drafting proposed orders and opinions for the Court. The former Georgetown resident serves on several community boards, and is a member of the GAOG and the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys.

Judge Holly W. Veal received GAOG’s Award of Excellence. Following her departure from Guyana, Veal attended the Georgia State University where she received her bachelor’s degree and then on to the University of Pittsburgh where she achieved her law degree. For over a decade, Veal practised in the areas of criminal prosecution and criminal defence until 2018 when she made history as the first woman and person of colour to sit on the Superior Court bench in Henry County where she resides.

Veal is also an active member of her community, serving on the board of the Hands of Hope, a non-profit organisation which provides medical service to persons in need. She is also a volunteer with the Miracle Mission Hope House. The Judge serves on the Judicial Nominating Commission, has received several accolades including a proclamation for the Georgia House of Representatives making her a superb role model for many.

Reverend Faustina Ward Osborne, a Deacon ordained in the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta received the Community Care Award for her service to her community, particularly with young people, in and out of the US. The former Farm Village, East Bank Essequibo resident was exalted for her work with young people in Guyana prior to her migration. She was said to be a certified teacher and elementary school principal in the hinterland and was later a civil servant and Director of the Women’s Affairs Bureau of Guyana. In the 1990’s, she moved into social and economic research focusing on gender equity, violence against women, social justice, poverty alleviation and sustainable human development. For more than two decades, Rev. Osbourne had worked as a gender analyst, researcher, trainer, and consultant to international organisations and adviser to Caribbean governments in areas such as economic and cultural issues and violence among others. She served with AmeriCorps as a volunteer in service to America with Habitat for Humanity international designing a strategy (Aging in Place) that allowed older adults to age in their own homes and communities, in safe housing and neighbours.

In his written message, former Prime Minister and Ambassador at the New York based Guyana Embassy, Samuel Hinds, expressed gratitude for the “…strides and contributions you Guyanese born have been making in your adopted home, the USA, and the support that you have been extending to relatives and friends and communities back home.”

Hinds told the Association that with the discovery of oil in Guyana, there is a new additional, steadily increasing income flow which the government is directing towards accelerating the growth and development of all Guyanese. The Ambassador noted that growth and development is primarily a matter of the growing and development of people, as individuals and all together as a team, to better produce and provide the goods and services which are desired. He said that while the finding of oil may be a good thing, it also brings with it many challenges. “…no more do we have the excuse of lack of money for not becoming developed people in a developed country.”

Hinds agreed that education in its broad sense is a major factor for human development. He said that the additional oil money will aid in financing greater investments in education, health, housing, telecommunications and other important sectors. He urged the Association to keep up its good work in supporting young people, especially its educational aspect which is essential to the development of future leaders.

President of the GAOG Merlyn Osborne in her address to the gathering said the Association has met its goals and objective of serving its communities, with various programs, increased its membership and continuing to support its young people in their academic endeavours. The President said the Association’s overarching goal is to strengthen generations for the future thus reinforcing the Body’s commitment to academic empowerment. She was elated to announce, therefore, the expansion of the Association’s offerings from first year college scholarships to developmental, entrepreneurial; business and community scholarships to adults re-entering institutions of higher learning. She said knowledge is power and education is the most powerful tool one could attain in a fast-changing world.

The President noted that the Association has provided some 160 scholarships to recipients over the years and acknowledged sponsors and other donors for their continued support.

The GAOG which is a non-profit organisation registered in the State of Georgia was formed in 1991. What started off as a group of Guyanese getting together at a backyard bar-b-que has evolved into a vibrant organisation made up of active members, generous sponsors, supporters and friends. The scholarship banquet is just one of the many annual events held by the organisation. The Secretariat is located at 1970 Panola Road, Lithonia GA 30078.