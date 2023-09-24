GOA hosts successful Sports Medicine workshop

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) took a significant step towards improving the performance of its athletes while reinforcing its policies and strategic vision by hosting a Sports Medicine Workshop. The event held yesterday at the GOA’s ‘Olympic House’ in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, was attended by prominent figures in sports medicine and aimed to pave the way forward for Guyana’s athletes under the leadership of President Godfrey Munroe.

The workshop, which was a tripartite collaboration between the GOA, the Ministry of Health, and the Guyana Physiotherapists Association, promised to enlighten participants on various aspects of sports medicine and athlete well-being.

Dr. Akshai Mansingh, the Dean of the Sports Faculty at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, was among the distinguished guests in attendance. His expertise in sports medicine has made him a renowned figure in the field. Also present was the Chief Medical Officer of the West Indies Cricket team and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), underlining the importance of sports medicine in the region.

President Godfrey Munroe, who has been leading the GOA with great enthusiasm, graced the occasion with his presence. Coaches, athletes, and representatives from the association’s affiliate members were also in attendance, reflecting the event’s significance in Guyana’s sporting landscape.

The workshop delved into various crucial topics, including; types of sports injury and management: Participants gained insights into identifying and managing different types of injuries. They also discussed factors/steps to decrease the risk of injuries, importance of recovery for athletes, as well as the roles of coaches in the management of injuries and also the role of sports psychologists.

President Godfrey Munroe expressed his excitement about the workshop’s success and highlighted its importance in the development of Guyana’s sporting landscape. He reiterated that this event marked the beginning of many such initiatives by the GOA to support and nurture the country’s athletes.

Meanwhile, the workshop served as a platform to not only enhance athlete performance but also strengthen the Association’s policies, vision, and strategic plan, setting the stage for a brighter future for Guyanese athletes.