Foster elected Chairman of RHT Police Station Management Committee

Kaieteur Sports – Several prominent community and sports personalities, businessmen and educators are among the persons elected to take charge of the Rose Hall Town Police Station. These persons will be a part of the Station Management Committee.

One of the main objectives of the committee is to help foster a closer relationship between the Police and the community.

A meeting was convened by the Acting Commander of the Regional Police Division No. 6 Superintendent, Ravindra Stanley. The meeting was held at the Saint Francis Community Developers (SFCD) where persons were elected to serve as Executive Members and Committee Members.

Among those in attendance were members of the Community, and police officers.

At the end of the Meeting an election of the office bearers was done where persons were elected to serve in the various capacities.

Elected to serve in the capacity of chairman is President of the SFCD, Alex Foster. The Vice Chairman is prominent business, Peter Lewis, who has a long and distinguished career and the Secretary is police Corporal Mentore.

Town Clerk of the Rose Hall Town Municipality Natasha Griffith will be serving in the position of Assistant Secretary.

President of the Guyana Teachers Union, Pastor and former Berbice cricketer, Mark Lyte, has been elected Treasurer.

The coordinator is Assistant Superintendent of Police and former Berbice all round cricketer, Michael Newland.

There are also 10 Committee members.

In speaking to those in attendance, Stanley said that while the Police have their primary objective of maintaining law and order and serving and protecting the citizens, dealing with the communities is also an integral part of the agenda.

He also told the gathering that there is a need to broaden the scope of cooperation between the GPF and members of the public to foster an even more meaningful working relationship since the GPF cannot work in isolation.

Foster, who has had a long and successful career in leadership and community activism is expected to bring his vast experience to bear.

Several community and sporting activities will be planned in the future. (By Samuel Whyte)