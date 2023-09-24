Embark on a culinary odyssey with KZa’s Catering

CUISINE CULTURE

By Renay Sambach

Waterfalls Magazine – For a gastronomic journey unlike any other, try KZa’s Catering, Waiter, and Waitress Service.

In the heart of Friendship, Buxton, on the East Coast Demerara, resides Derk Shelton Critchlow, a culinary virtuoso born on January 28, 1994. Derk’s path to success has been marked by resilience and an unyielding commitment to excellence.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, Derk shared that his journey includes a rich tapestry of life experiences, encompassing choir engagements, scouting, vocational training, and more. These diverse facets of his life have shaped Derk into the multifaceted individual he is today.

The seeds of Derk’s culinary journey were planted in the quaint village of Buxton, where he developed an enduring love for the art of cooking from a young age. His culinary craftsmanship is an intimate affair, a symphony of flavours and aromas that accompany a skillfully prepared meal.

Despite facing financial constraints that might have discouraged others, Derk’s inspiration came from his family’s catering heritage and the invaluable guidance of his mentor, foster-grandmother Aunty P. Her meticulous lessons in bulk catering for various occasions, crowned by a legendary roast pork recipe, laid the sturdy foundation for Derk’s culinary aspirations.

Through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Derk gleaned invaluable life lessons. He discovered a profound truth: success doesn’t necessarily hinge on formal education but on seizing opportunities, maintaining unwavering determination, and, above all, treating others with respect.

Derk’s foray into food entrepreneurship was propelled by an innate passion for gastronomy. The sheer joy of crafting dishes that bring happiness to people’s lives became the driving force behind his venture into the food industry.

As KZa’s Catering, Waiter, and Waitress Service look ahead, they envision an audacious yet straightforward long-term goal: continuous expansion and catering to a diverse range of events. Whether it’s an intimate soirée or a grand gala, their mission is to present delectable dishes that tantalize taste buds and offer seamless service, catering to every need.

KZa’s menu is a treasure trove of culinary delights, featuring mouthwatering appetizers, tantalizing main courses, and irresistible desserts. With a repertoire spanning both Creole and international cuisines, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

Notable menu items include parsley rice, baked chicken in tamarind honey BBQ sauce, ground provision salads, fruits and veggie salad, and the divine cheese-baked macaroni.

Derk proudly holds a coveted BSc. in Applied Meteorology from Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology in China. What sets him apart is the remarkable fact that his entire course was conducted in Chinese, a testament to his bilingual prowess. Beyond his academic achievements, Derk dedicates his time to part-time lecturing at the University of Guyana and co-founding the Buxton /Friendship Youth Incubator, a noble initiative dedicated to mentorship, education, empowerment, and community development.

For inquiries and orders, KZa’s Catering, Waiter, and Waitress Service are just a message away via WhatsApp at +592-676-4803 or by phone at +592-686-1537. You can also connect with them in the digital realm on Facebook at “Kza’s Catering Waiter and Waitress Service,” or simply drop them a line via email at [email protected].

Derk quoted Pearl S. Buck’s word:”Service is beautiful, but only if it is done with joy and a whole heart.”

To this, he added that at KZa’s, they don’t merely serve food; they craft culinary symphonies infused with boundless passion, unwavering dedication, and a whole heart.