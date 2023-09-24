Drawing for Prime Minister’s Softball Cup set for Sunday at DCC

Kaieteur Sports – Exactly one week before the commencement of the 7th Prime Minister’s Softball Three-day Cup under the auspices of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL).

Things are shaping up nicely as the drawing for the teams to be done this Sunday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Queenstown, Georgetown.

According to the president of the GSCL, Ian John, they will start at 12 O’Clock.

Twelve teams are ready to rumble in the Legends (Over-50) category while 8 sides will be competing in the Masters (Over-40) category and 6 teams in the All-Stars (Open) Division.

For the ladies, eight teams will be participating. Men will be playing 20-overs while the girls are slated for 15-overs per a side.

Over Guy$3M at stake with successful teams and star-players will be awarded prizes as well.

Again, John is revealing his appreciation to all the sponsors for their continued commitment to the mega softball tournament.

He also expressed his gratitude to all the teams for their registration too and very optimistic this year’s event will be successful as well.

Several teams from Canada and USA have also registered to be part of the action.

Regal Legends and Masters are defending champions in their respective categories while Ariel of Guyana too ruled supremacy last year in the Open. 4R Lioness crowned the Ladies’ champion.

Tournament dates: September 29, September 30 and October 1.