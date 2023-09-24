BFA benefits from GFF’s M-Fap outreach

Latest update September 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – GRASSROOTS football and Female Football are strategic priorities of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and each Club must play their part in developing initiatives to grow these two areas at the club level.
Through the Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP), the GFF will provide the Technical/Coaching Education, equipment and other resources to the clubs – “You do, we do.”
This was the message delivered by President Wayne Forde as he wrapped up a successful 2 days outreach in the Bartica Football Association (BFA). There, Forde was also accompanied by the GFF Competition Director, Troy Peters.
During his visit, he met with the Bartica Football Association (BFA) Executive Committee, the Clubs, the Mayor and other key regional stakeholders. GFF Head, Forde also visited the BFA Academy Training Centre (ATC) and interacted with the boys and girls during their routine on Saturday morning grassroots session.
Forde also distributed football equipment to the Clubs and congratulated them for contributing to the success of the BFA Senior men’s league.
Mr Forde also commended on BFA President, Alden Marslowe and his team for their example of leadership and the impact the M-FAP programme is having on the growth of Football within the BFA.
DECEPTION & CORRUPTION getting WORSE by the minute in GUYANA.
Sep 24, 2023Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023… Kaieteur Sports – The final battle of the 2023 CPL 2023 edition is set to be the most exciting, intense match to date, as the Guyana Amazon...
Sep 24, 2023
Sep 24, 2023
Sep 24, 2023
Sep 24, 2023
Sep 24, 2023
Kaieteur News – It is apparent that there are two significant factors affecting press freedom in the country: the lack... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]