BFA benefits from GFF’s M-Fap outreach

Sep 24, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – GRASSROOTS football and Female Football are strategic priorities of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and each Club must play their part in developing initiatives to grow these two areas at the club level.

Through the Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP), the GFF will provide the Technical/Coaching Education, equipment and other resources to the clubs – “You do, we do.”

This was the message delivered by President Wayne Forde as he wrapped up a successful 2 days outreach in the Bartica Football Association (BFA). There, Forde was also accompanied by the GFF Competition Director, Troy Peters.

GFF Head, Wayne Forde (centre) with BFA Executives during M-FAP outreach

During his visit, he met with the Bartica Football Association (BFA) Executive Committee, the Clubs, the Mayor and other key regional stakeholders. GFF Head, Forde also visited the BFA Academy Training Centre (ATC) and interacted with the boys and girls during their routine on Saturday morning grassroots session.

Forde also distributed football equipment to the Clubs and congratulated them for contributing to the success of the BFA Senior men’s league.

Mr Forde also commended on BFA President, Alden Marslowe and his team for their example of leadership and the impact the M-FAP programme is having on the growth of Football within the BFA.

