“Beyond the Brush Exhibition” promises memorable experience in Guyanese art and creativity

Waterfalls Magazine – Whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or simply curious about the world of art, the “Beyond the Brush Exhibition” promises a memorable experience that will enrich your appreciation for creativity and art in Guyana.

“Beyond the Brush Exhibition” is set to be a captivating collection of paintings, sculptures other mediums, from talented artists.

The exhibition set to take place September 29 -30 at the Marriot Hotel Guyana, is organized by Guyanese Artist Sade Barrow-Browne. Barrow-Browne is the owner of the virtual art gallery FineArt.gy.

She promises that Beyond the Brush will be a unique opportunity for local and visiting art enthusiasts to own a piece of artistic brilliance.

“With Beyond the Brush, we encourage patrons to explore and appreciate beyond what they see on canvas and try to embrace the emotions and themes of the art,” she said

“We are excited to introduce to view catalog which features a curated selection of artwork that will be on display at the event. By preordering pieces from the catalog, you can secure your favourite artwork before it is officially unveiled at the exhibition. These preordered pieces will be marked as “sold” at the event, ensuring that you won’t miss out on owning your desired masterpiece,” Barrow-Browne added.

The gallery will feature work from talent artists like Abigail Marks, Akeem King, Alvina Nughton, Alyce Cameron, Anthonio Butts, Anna Joao, Bissoonnauth Bacchus, Christina Izbașa, Cosmata Lindie, Courtney Douglas, Darry Wilson, Delancia Semple, Dillon Craig, Dominique Hunter, Jamel Denny, Junior Hytmiah, Keno George, Leon Hardowar, Lisa Thompson, Maharanie Jhillu, Merlene Ellis, Mariah Lawrence, Mary Fung-A-Fat, Michael Griffith, Ransford Simon, Roberta Nicolls, Roberto Teekah, Ron Verwey, Ryan McKay, Samara Siland, Selena Ramnarine, Tammy Walker, Travon Barker, Winslow Craig, Christopher Killkelly, Vibert Dummett, Halcyon Doris, Joshua Macey, Akeem King, Ackeem Thomas and Ariela Azaire.

Barrow-Browne noted that supporting local artists is not just about investing in their work; it’s an investment in the soul of our community. By uplifting our local artists, we preserve cultural identities, inspire creativity, and foster a sense of belonging that enriches our lives in countless ways. Their art reflects our stories, traditions, and aspirations, creating a tapestry that binds us together.

She said too there will be an attractive commercialized space (sponsored by Impressions Branding) that will generally captivate what the artist’s work can produce or generate to earn a little more money while actively pursuing an art career.

She noted too there is early access to handpicked artworks.

“You can reserve your favourite pieces before the exhibition opens to the public. Exclusive pricing will be available for preorder customers; this opportunity to meet and interact with the artists.”

The artist said the catalog is available on FineArt.gy, the online art gallery that is on Facebook, and is committed to providing authentic Guyanese art to visitors and local art enthusiasts.

Additionally, patrons can make their reservation via the website [email protected]

Barrow-Brown stressed that FineArt.gy dedicated to fostering a thriving environment for both emerging and established artists. By supporting artists, FineArt.gy enhances careers and contributes to our collective human experience.

“Art serves as a powerful medium for self-expression and storytelling, resonating deeply with audiences. Supporting artists through FineArt.gy promotes creativity and diversity, enriching our cultural landscape.

FineArt.gy also plays a vital role in preserving and evolving Guyanese culture. By showcasing Guyanese artists’ work, it becomes a conduit for cultural heritage, fostering pride and global appreciation,” she explained.

According to Barrow-Browne, the gallery’s comprehensive representation services enhance artists’ reach and impact by managing promotion and networking.