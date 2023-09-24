Arch rivals, Amazon Warriors & TKR square off for final dance at Providence

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023…

Kaieteur Sports – The final battle of the 2023 CPL 2023 edition is set to be the most exciting, intense match to date, as the Guyana Amazon Warriors look to finally break their jinx as Trinbago Knight Riders seek out their 5th title.

Guyana Amazon Warriors topped regular season table with 8 wins from 10 games. They lost Trinbago Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1 before hammering former champs Jamaica Tallawahs as they set up another battle against their long time cricket foes.

Knight Riders, on the other hand, was the second best team of the league stage, winning 6 out of the 10 games. The team will be confident going into the final given that they thrashed Guyana in the Qualifier 1.

Nicholas Pooran remains key for TKR having 290 runs in the tournament including a century. On the other hand Shai Hope has enjoyed a great run in the season for the Warriors, currently sitting as the leading run scorer of the tournament with 449 runs in 12 games.

Warriors captain Imran Tahir has been in great wicket taking form in CPL 2023. The 44 year old enters the final as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 16 wickets and could possibly continue his role as an X-factor.

Match-winner from the last ecounter between the two sides, veteran and former Amazon Warriors batsman Chadwick Walton, who scored 80, will once again be key for Trinbago Knight Riders, alongside captain Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo and Martin Guptill.

Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Azam Khan, who literally won Guyana’s last game with his unbeaten 50, will need to show up big again for their side.

Bowling for both teams have been great throughout the tournament. TKR’s bowling will rest on the shoulders of spinner Akeal Hossain pacer Ali Khan and possibly Sunil Narine who missed the last game.

Bravo was good in the last game and will remain a big factor along with the other pieces.

South African pacer Dwaine Pretorius and Romario Shepherd helped level Jamaica on Friday, while Gudakesh Motie and either Ronsford Beaton/Shamar Joseph could play roles.

Tonight’s outcome could make or break the Warriors for good while TKR will be seeking their 5th title and a spot in the CPL history books.