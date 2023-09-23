Yunes cops 2nd at Barbados Open

Kaieteur Sports – On Sunday, September 17, 2023, the curtains came down on the Barbados Open Golf Tournament at the Barbados Golf Club in Barbados. The likes of Miguel Yunes, Pope Emmanuel London, Shanella London, and Eureka Giddings represented the Lusignan Golf Club at the tournament. In the end, Yunes was the standout player as he finished 2nd in the 1st Flight with a net score of 214.

“The competition was incredible and very well organized. I saw people from many different nationalities, including Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Turkey, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, the USA, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana. This diversity made it a great competition. I feel very proud of my second-place finish in the tournament, especially since it was in the 1st flight category (handicaps 6 to 14). My results were proof of all the hard work. I have to thank my family for their unconditional support. Nevertheless, I will work harder to get first place next year as I believe I can achieve it,” Yunes asserted.

Yunes also went on to say that he was very proud to represent Guyana in the tournament because living in Guyana has given him a different perspective on life. According to Yunes, the course was a 72-par course with difficulties that the team was not accustomed to in Guyana.

For instance, there were hills going up and down, deep sand traps located in the middle of the fairway and around the greens, as well as very long and wide greens with varying speeds and shapes, making it challenging. However, he shared that he is proud of his achievement having played for the first time in Barbados.

Yunes further shared, “My first time to play in Barbados is a big achievement as wind and pin locations are key to score good. Special thanks to my coach, Roy Harry, for his support and coaching from a distance this time. He helped me analyze the course and prepare my mindset for the 3-day competition.

Speaking on behalf of the LGC was Club Captain Pope Emmanuel London, who congratulated Yunes for his hard work. He noted that the experience at the Barbados Open was interesting, London relayed that the greens were humungous and extremely difficult to read.

“We congratulate Miguel on his achievement. He worked very hard.” Miguel was ahead of us because he had seen courses in Mexico that were similar to the competitions, giving him the advantage. “But it was a good experience, and we have learned a lot,” London shared.

The results of the Guyanese in the tournament were as follows:

2 nd Miguel Yunes (1 st Flight Net 214)

Miguel Yunes (1 Flight Net 214) 19 th Pope Emmanuel London (2 nd Flight Net 255)

Pope Emmanuel London (2 Flight Net 255) 4 th Shanella London (Ladies Championship Gross 276)

Shanella London (Ladies Championship Gross 276) 7th Eureka Giddings (Ladies Open Net 224)