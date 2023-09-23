Why these gimmicks, the President’s job is not pageantry?

Dear Editor,

There is not a day that has gone by without seeing the PPP/C abusing State’s resources. This terrible behaviour is supported and led by no one other than the chief citizen.

The helicopter that belongs to the State is not the President’s personal property. The President continues to traverse short distances, accessible by roads to functions. It is obvious that this is done as a PR gimmick to somehow ‘big up” the President’s image. For trips to Linden and Berbice, the average man uses car or bus, the President used the plane on a recent occasion, again was that necessary?

Last weekend, the First Lady hosted a fundraiser party attended mostly by contractors, and here again the helicopter was there, for what purpose? To ride around for photos? To big up the event? What was the purpose? These are unnecessary gimmicks that should stop. The President needs to understand he has one job and this doesn’t include pageantry.

Regards,

R. Tim