Uniting Athletes from Guyana and beyond for a spectacular competition

Kaieteur Sports – Kares Crossfit is thrilled to announce the Kares Crossfit October Showdown, scheduled to take place on October 15th at the prestigious Aquatic Centre and National Park. This event promises to be an exhilarating showcase of fitness, strength, and determination, featuring athletes from Guyana and across the region, all vying for a chance to claim over 4 million dollars in cash and prizes.

The Kares Crossfit October Showdown will feature multiple exciting competitions:

• Individual Scaled Crossfit Competition: Watch as athletes push their limits in this challenging test of endurance, strength, and agility.

• Team Competition: Teams will unite in their quest for victory, demonstrating exceptional teamwork and athleticism.

• Strongman Competition: Prepare to be amazed as competitors take on incredible feats of strength in this thrilling contest.

But that’s not all! Spectators are in for a treat with crowd participation events, where they can join in the excitement and win fantastic prizes generously provided by our sponsors.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our generous sponsors, whose support makes this event possible: Assuria Insurance, Ansa McAl, Digicel, Farm Supply, GuyTrac, Builders Lumber Yard, Yellow Mines, Fitness Express, Lotus Hardware, Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Mix 90.1 FM and Babe Cave.

The Kares Crossfit October Showdown is anticipated to be a day filled with thrilling competition, community spirit, and incredible prizes.