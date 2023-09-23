Latest update September 23rd, 2023 12:33 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Uniting Athletes from Guyana and beyond for a spectacular competition

Sep 23, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Kares Crossfit is thrilled to announce the Kares Crossfit October Showdown, scheduled to take place on October 15th at the prestigious Aquatic Centre and National Park. This event promises to be an exhilarating showcase of fitness, strength, and determination, featuring athletes from Guyana and across the region, all vying for a chance to claim over 4 million dollars in cash and prizes.

The Kares Crossfit October Showdown will feature multiple exciting competitions:

• Individual Scaled Crossfit Competition: Watch as athletes push their limits in this challenging test of endurance, strength, and agility.

• Team Competition: Teams will unite in their quest for victory, demonstrating exceptional teamwork and athleticism.

• Strongman Competition: Prepare to be amazed as competitors take on incredible feats of strength in this thrilling contest.

Athletes who competed at the April edition.

Athletes who competed at the April edition.

But that’s not all! Spectators are in for a treat with crowd participation events, where they can join in the excitement and win fantastic prizes generously provided by our sponsors.

Top performers from the April edition.

Top performers from the April edition.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our generous sponsors, whose support makes this event possible: Assuria Insurance, Ansa McAl, Digicel, Farm Supply, GuyTrac, Builders Lumber Yard, Yellow Mines, Fitness Express, Lotus Hardware, Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Mix 90.1 FM and Babe Cave.

The Kares Crossfit October Showdown is anticipated to be a day filled with thrilling competition, community spirit, and incredible prizes.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

DECEPTION & CORRUPTION getting WORSE by the minute in GUYANA.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Uniting Athletes from Guyana and beyond for a spectacular competition

Uniting Athletes from Guyana and beyond for a spectacular competition

Sep 23, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Kares Crossfit is thrilled to announce the Kares Crossfit October Showdown, scheduled to take place on October 15th at the prestigious Aquatic Centre and National Park. This...
Read More
Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC Championships

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in...

Sep 22, 2023

AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023 Inter Guiana Games

AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023...

Sep 22, 2023

Sterling Products assists once again

Sterling Products assists once again

Sep 22, 2023

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race set for Sunday

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race...

Sep 22, 2023

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Sep 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]