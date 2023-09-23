Recommendations for improving school grant programme

Dear Editor,

CRG recently reviewed the positives of the school grant programme as expressed by some of the recipients. This is a great initiative being undertaken by the government and we congratulate them on helping to make the professional lives of the teachers much easier. There is, however, an opportunity for improvement. A consolidated list of the products and services procured by each school should be collected and used by the government to centralize the procurement process for the products and services needed.

This will allow for greater buying power that will result in lower prices and cost savings for the Government. Having multiple prequalified and certified suppliers will ensure that the purchasing process remains competitive, and the quality of the services and products meet a minimum required high standard. It will also allow teachers to spend their time more productively on what they do best, which is teaching and preparing for classroom lessons instead of running to the store to get items that should already be available at the school or spending time negotiating a janitorial contract. Keeping 10% of the school grant on hand as petty cash at the schools based on the annual inflation adjusted amounts will allow teachers to still be able to accommodate any emergencies that may arise during the academic year. It is CRG’s hope that the government will move in this direction for the next academic year.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana