Latest update September 23rd, 2023 12:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Put out that burning dumpsite in New Amsterdam, alert residents

Sep 23, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

The dumpsite fire burning for several days now in New Amsterdam is reminiscent of a similar situation which occurred on many occasions, several years ago, at the old garbage dumpsite in Georgetown.

The several eruptions caused serious environmental problems, chief among which were the discomfort suffered by residents living nearby. Better disposal and management of collected garbage ought to be given priority consideration in order to avoid a repeat of the situation.

Precautionary measures, it is hoped, have been made known to residents, especially those with babies, children, the elderly, and particularly those with health conditions.

A fire burning for several days suggests it might be chemical in nature.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

DECEPTION & CORRUPTION getting WORSE by the minute in GUYANA.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC Championships

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC...

Sep 22, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – A formidable team of fitness athletes arrived in Aruba yesterday to represent Guyana at the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness...
Read More
AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023 Inter Guiana Games

AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023...

Sep 22, 2023

Sterling Products assists once again

Sterling Products assists once again

Sep 22, 2023

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race set for Sunday

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race...

Sep 22, 2023

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Sep 22, 2023

TCL-Courts eSports Challenge, CPL player vs Fan for a 50-inch Television set for today

TCL-Courts eSports Challenge, CPL player vs Fan...

Sep 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]