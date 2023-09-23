Put out that burning dumpsite in New Amsterdam, alert residents

Latest update September 23rd, 2023 12:10 AM
Sep 23, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
The dumpsite fire burning for several days now in New Amsterdam is reminiscent of a similar situation which occurred on many occasions, several years ago, at the old garbage dumpsite in Georgetown.
The several eruptions caused serious environmental problems, chief among which were the discomfort suffered by residents living nearby. Better disposal and management of collected garbage ought to be given priority consideration in order to avoid a repeat of the situation.
Precautionary measures, it is hoped, have been made known to residents, especially those with babies, children, the elderly, and particularly those with health conditions.
A fire burning for several days suggests it might be chemical in nature.
Yours faithfully,
Shamshun Mohamed
DECEPTION & CORRUPTION getting WORSE by the minute in GUYANA.
Sep 22, 2023Kaieteur Sports – A formidable team of fitness athletes arrived in Aruba yesterday to represent Guyana at the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness...
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – There are a great number of suspected mentally ill persons walking around the streets of the country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]