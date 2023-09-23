Put out that burning dumpsite in New Amsterdam, alert residents

Dear Editor,

The dumpsite fire burning for several days now in New Amsterdam is reminiscent of a similar situation which occurred on many occasions, several years ago, at the old garbage dumpsite in Georgetown.

The several eruptions caused serious environmental problems, chief among which were the discomfort suffered by residents living nearby. Better disposal and management of collected garbage ought to be given priority consideration in order to avoid a repeat of the situation.

Precautionary measures, it is hoped, have been made known to residents, especially those with babies, children, the elderly, and particularly those with health conditions.

A fire burning for several days suggests it might be chemical in nature.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed