Problem upon problem with GTT

Dear Editor,

In today’s fast-paced world, where technology is meant to enhance our lives and provide efficient solutions, GTT appears to be lagging far behind. I am writing to express my extreme dissatisfaction with another in the long list of experiences I have had with GTT’s customer service, some of which I have shared through your newspaper in the past . My internet service, (account number supplied), was disconnected due to non-payment, which I completely understand as it was my oversight. However, the issues that followed were highly frustrating and unacceptable.

On September 19, I contacted GTT via their WhatsApp customer support platform and spoke with an agent to inquire about the process to have my service reconnected. The agent informed me that I needed to settle the outstanding balance, which I did the following day. I then contacted GTT via WhatsApp at about 5:29 pm on September 20 to provide proof of payment since payment was done through an authorized agent (Sure Pay) and was informed that it would take 24 hours for the payment to be updated in their system and I would have to wait until after the payment is updated before my service is restored as this was their policy. I then vented my displeasure at this and requested to have this escalated to the level of a supervisor. I was then informed that a supervisor will reach out to me. I informed the agent that contact can only be made with me through WhatsApp either by chat or messaging. At the time of writing this, I’m yet to hear from the supervisor.

At 6:19PM, I received an email from GTT confirming the updated payment status; however, my internet service remained disconnected. I tried contacting their WhatsApp customer support number at 6:26pm, but they had already closed for the day. This situation is entirely unreasonable in this age of advanced technology. I believe that the reconnection of internet services should be an automatic process once the payment has been successfully submitted, especially if it is done through GTT’s official WhatsApp platform. Frustration escalated further when I contacted GTT on September 21st, only to be told by one of their agents that my account had some unexplained restrictions. I was informed that my issue would be forwarded to another department, and my service would hopefully be reconnected by the end of the day. This delay is very inconvenient and unacceptable. It’s now 4:00 pm and my service is yet to be reconnected

I urge GTT to review and improve its customer service and technical processes to ensure that such inconveniences and delays are minimized, if not eliminated. I trust that GTT will take this complaint seriously and work to rectify the issues I have faced.

Yours truly,

Christopher Houston

Dissatisfied Customer