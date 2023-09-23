Pres. Ali advocates for balanced approach to renewable energy transition

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has emphasised the importance of a balanced approach towards the challenges and opportunities in transitioning towards a renewable energy-focused world.

He was at the time speaking recently at the Clinton Global Initiative’s 2023 meeting where he highlighted key issues that are often overlooked in the discourse on renewable energy.

President Ali began by acknowledging that while there is no shortage of innovative ideas and advancing technologies in the renewable energy sector, the primary challenge remains financing. He stressed that realizing the ambitious goal of a renewable energy-powered world requires substantial investments. This funding is needed for research, development, and the deployment of new technologies on a global scale. President Ali’s remarks underscored the urgency of finding creative financial solutions to bridge the gap between aspirations and implementation.

The Complex Issue of a Just Transition

One of the more complex issues that President Ali addressed is the concept of a “just transition.” He argued that achieving a just transition to renewable energy is as crucial as securing financing. President Ali expressed concerns about the tendency to exclude stakeholders, including petroleum producers, from the conversation. He emphasized the need for a balanced and inclusive approach that considers the livelihoods of those currently dependent on the fossil fuel industry.

The Role of Petroleum Producers

President Ali emphasized the importance of including petroleum producers in the transition to renewable energy. He pointed out that these entities possess valuable expertise, infrastructure, and resources that can be leveraged to support renewable energy development. However, he also endorsed a carbon tax and the removal of subsidies on petroleum producers as a means of incentivizing a greener approach.

Accelerating Transition in Guyana and the Region

When asked about Guyana’s goal of becoming a completely renewable energy economy, President Ali underlined the need for a broader regional perspective. He highlighted that the prosperity of one nation should lead to the prosperity of the entire region. President Ali stated that Guyana aspires to become a net exporter of renewable energy, thus contributing significantly to the region’s energy needs.

President Ali also drew attention to the shift in the global conversation from achieving net-zero emissions to stopping petroleum production. He cautioned against diverting focus from the comprehensive transition to net-zero emissions and underscored the importance of eliminating energy sources from coal.

A Call for Collaboration

President Ali’s remarks emphasized the need for collaboration, balance, and inclusivity in addressing the challenges of transitioning to renewable energy. His perspective sheds light on the nuanced and multifaceted nature of this global endeavour. As leaders and stakeholders across the world grapple with these issues, President Ali’s call for a balanced approach and constructive dialogue offers a path forward in the transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

The global community continues to work together to navigate the complex landscape of renewable energy adoption, and President Ali’s insights provide valuable considerations in the pursuit of a cleaner, more sustainable world.