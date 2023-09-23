Latest update September 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Man found dead at Grove, EBD

Sep 23, 2023

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of a man whose decomposing body was found in his home on Wednesday at Downer Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Downer Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara

The man was identified as 52-year-old Michael Benjamin. His family told police that they last saw him alive on Friday, September 15 when they interacted with him. He seemed well at the time.

On Wednesday, neighbours began smelling a stench in the area. They followed the scent and discovered that it was emanating from Benjamin’s home. The neighbours reportedly checked the house after they had not seen Benjamin for days.

Benjamin’s decomposing body was found on the floor by his neigbours when they opened his front door. The police was immediately called in.

Ranks said no marks of violence were found on his body. However, they are awaiting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.

