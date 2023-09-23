Man burns mom’s house for G$2000

Kaieteur News – A Port Kaituma, Region One man on Thursday set his mother’s house on fire after she refused to give him GYD$2000.

The suspect identified only as “Chinee Man” is currently hospitalized with minor burns after he was reportedly caught in the fire which he set.

The incident occurred at Fitzburg,” Port Kaituma, Region One at around 13:00hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that Chinee Man” asked his mother for GYD$2000 and she refused to give him the money. He reportedly began quarrelling with her before entering the house and setting it on fire.

The suspect was trapped in the burning house causing persons nearby to rush to his rescue. Efforts were made to save the house from being completely destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing.