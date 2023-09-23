Latest update September 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Mahaicony man killed in hit-and-run

Sep 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are in search of a car driver who reportedly struck and killed a Mahaicony man on Friday and failed to render any assistance. The driver reportedly fled the scene after hitting the man.

Dead: Inniss

Dead is 25-year-old Adzel Inniss.

Inniss, a truck driver of Burmer Housing Scheme, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was killed after he was struck by a black Toyota Fielder Wagon.

The accident reportedly occurred at 04:30h while he was stepping out of a truck he had just parked at Colidgen, ECD in the vicinity of the Chico Ramos Gas Station.

Police said that Inniss had stepped into the path of a car that was heading in an eastern direction.

The car continued driving and public-spirited citizens assisted in getting Inniss to a city Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Inniss’ death has resulted in calls for justice by his family on social media.

Features/Columnists

