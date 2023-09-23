Lady Jags coach seeking redemption against Dominica

…Guyana to play on Sunday in Barbados

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Omar Khan, the Head Coach of Lady Jags, has expressed his determination that the team will make a strong comeback when they face Dominica in Barbados tomorrow, from 4:00 pm, at the Wildey Astroturf during the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup Qualifiers.

The Guyanese women faced a disappointing start in Group A against Antigua and Barbuda, suffering a 2-1 defeat to the Benna Girls in Coach Khan’s first match in charge of the Lady Jags.

Reflecting on the team’s performance in the match against Antigua, Khan commented, “Going back to the Antigua match, I think we started well, with a lot of energy and possession, creating a lot of opportunities to open the score. But due to our own mistake in the build-up, we came down 1-0 after the break.”

Sixteen-year-old forward Gabrielle De Suza from Antigua and Barbuda capitalised on the Lady Jags’ defensive mistakes, scoring both goals in the match on each side of the half.

“We tried to repair it and go for the equaliser, but, yeah, before we knew it, we were 2-0 behind…We try to play all or nothing for the 2-2. I think we did a good job scoring a fantastic goal in the 86 minutes, but the referee was, for an unclear reason, called back by the assistant and we don’t know we couldn’t see it back in the highlights why we’re not awarded a goal,” Khan stated.

Brianne Desa, a midfielder from Simcoe County Rovers FC, converted a penalty after a Lady Jags player was fouled in the 18-yard box.

Unfortunately, Otesha Charles’ header, which could have equalised the score, was disallowed.

Despite their efforts, Guyana couldn’t salvage a point, and the Benna Girls secured three crucial points.

Khan mentioned that upon reviewing the team’s performance against the Benna Girls, they are now better prepared to make necessary adjustments for the upcoming match against Dominica.

“I think we know what to do, we know what to work on, we can analyse the match, we see. We have to do better in possession, and we have to do better in finishing our opportunities, but it’s a young team, we have to work hard, and we have to train a lot. And hope Sunday against Dominica, we can show them what we got,” the Lady Jags Coach highlighted.

Following tomorrow’s game against Dominica, the Lady Jags will travel to Suriname for a match on October 25.

Suriname, with an opening 4-0 win over Dominica, currently leads the group, putting them in a favourable position to advance.

Guyana is scheduled to host their next home game on October 29. However, there is uncertainty surrounding the location of the match due to recent actions taken by Concacaf against the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) concerning the state of the National Track and Field Centre’s football field.