Hold yuh breath and your bags when at de stadium

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – De Caribbean Premier League is in town. Cricket fever is infecting the population faster dan de COVID did spread through Europe.

De National Stadium, our hallowed ground for all things cricket, has become the epicenter of excitement and bewilderment alike. But like everything else in Guyana, nothing does run smoothly.

First, we had problems with the toilets. Yuh would have thought that after years of hosting international cricket, de authorities would have mastered the art of toilet maintenance. But it appears as of the loos are in a permanent state of rebellion, as if they’ve signed up for their very own T20 tournament. It’s almost as if they’ve decided to bowl us over with their unsavory surprises. One can only hope that by now, someone has summoned the plumbing gods to flush away this issue once and for all.

But it gets worse. After de last ball is bowled, the authorities have decided to confound us all. Instead of allowing us to exit through the large, welcoming gate, they are forcing thousands of spectators to pass through what can only be described as a needle-like passage leading to a minuscule gate.

It’s as if they’ve taken inspiration from Alice’s adventures in Wonderland, hoping we can all shrink ourselves down to fit through this eye of a needle. Dis is dangerous not only can persons be crushed but there is also the fear of being pick-pocketed or your purse being rustled.

De squeeze through the small gate becomes a nerve-wracking dance, where your health, wallet and dignity might just be stolen simultaneously. It’s a game of cat and mouse, but the mice are wearing cricket jerseys.

While cricket may be the sport of gentlemen, it appears that de authorities have decided to treat us as less than gentlemen and ladies.

Talk Half! Leff Half!