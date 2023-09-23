GBA’s five-member team heads to Cuba for three-week Training camp

Kaieteur Sports – As the PanAm Boxing championship countdown approaches, five of the nation’s top fighters are set to leave Guyana on Saturday, September 23rd, bound for Cuba. There, they will undergo an intensive three-week training programme in preparation for their upcoming participation in the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, next month from October 26-31.

The team, consisting of Keevin Allicock, Desmond Amsterdam, Alesha Jackman, Emmanuel Pompey, and Joel Williamson, is embarking on their journey to Havana, Cuba, today. They will immerse themselves in a much-needed training camp, guided by Cuban Coach Francisco Roldan.

This information was shared by Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association, during a press conference held on Monday at the Mirage building, located on Albert and Third Street in Alberttown.

“We’re scheduled to send five boxers out to Cuba on Saturday for a three-week training stint in preparation for the Pan Am Games,” Ninvalle said.