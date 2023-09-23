GBA’s five-member team heads to Cuba for three-week Training camp

Latest update September 23rd, 2023 12:37 AM
Sep 23, 2023 News
Kaieteur Sports – As the PanAm Boxing championship countdown approaches, five of the nation’s top fighters are set to leave Guyana on Saturday, September 23rd, bound for Cuba. There, they will undergo an intensive three-week training programme in preparation for their upcoming participation in the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, next month from October 26-31.
The team, consisting of Keevin Allicock, Desmond Amsterdam, Alesha Jackman, Emmanuel Pompey, and Joel Williamson, is embarking on their journey to Havana, Cuba, today. They will immerse themselves in a much-needed training camp, guided by Cuban Coach Francisco Roldan.
This information was shared by Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association, during a press conference held on Monday at the Mirage building, located on Albert and Third Street in Alberttown.
“We’re scheduled to send five boxers out to Cuba on Saturday for a three-week training stint in preparation for the Pan Am Games,” Ninvalle said.
DECEPTION & CORRUPTION getting WORSE by the minute in GUYANA.
Sep 23, 2023Kaieteur Sports – In a thrilling matchup Between Buxton United FC against BV Triumph FC, it was the Buxtonians, Cleavon Barnwell and G. Moonsammy, who orchestrated a late second-half comeback...
Sep 23, 2023
Sep 23, 2023
Sep 23, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – There are a great number of suspected mentally ill persons walking around the streets of the country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]