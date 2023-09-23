Latest update September 23rd, 2023 12:36 AM

Buxton FC mounts exciting comeback victory over BV Boys – in latest ECDFA Senior League fixtures

Sep 23, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In a thrilling matchup Between Buxton United FC against BV Triumph FC, it was the Buxtonians, Cleavon Barnwell and G. Moonsammy, who orchestrated a late second-half comeback to secure a well-deserved victory over BV Boys in the recent East Coast Demerara Football Association (ECDFA) League clash, held on Wednesday at the Buxton Community Centre ground.

Buxton FC goalscorers, Cleavon Barnwell and G. Moonsammy

Buxton FC goalscorers, Cleavon Barnwell and G. Moonsammy

Buxton and Dynamics FC were the most recent teams to notch wins in the ECDFA Men’s Senior Football League. Dynamics FC secured their victory through a walkover, while Buxton FC overcame BV Triumph with a 2-1 triumph, courtesy of goals from Barnwell and Moonsammy in the 63rd and 88th minutes, respectively.

BV Boys initially took the lead just two minutes into the first half, but the Buxtonians managed to level the playing field after conceding an early goal. Their resolute defense and aggressive attacking style allowed them to minimize BV’s scoring opportunities.

At the close of the first half, the scoreline stood at 0-1 in favour of BV with a solitary goal coming from the boot of BV striker, Dequan Ferguson (2’). In the second half, the Buxtonians took matters into their own hands, shutting down any scoring chances for their opponents and mounting a sensational comeback within the final 30 minutes of the game, eventually winning the contest 2-1 at home.

Meanwhile, the ECDFA wish to advise that, matches scheduled for yesterday, into the weekend are currently postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Sports

