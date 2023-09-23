Azam whirlwind half-century helps Amazon Warriors storm to Sunday’s final

– Tallawahs lose by 81 runs

Kaieteur Sports – Azam Khan clobbered a belligerent half-century which set up a crushing victory for the Guyana Amazon Warriors who stormed into Sunday’s final, following their decimation of the former defending champs, the Jamaica Tallawahs, last night.

Jamaica were steamrolled for 101 in 15 overs, after the Warriors racked up 182-6 due to the incredible power-hitting exhibition from Khan, who clobbered 5 fours but blasted 4 huge sixes on his way to 54 off 27.

CPL leading run-scorer, Shai Hope (40) hit 4 boundaries and sadly missed another fifty while Shimron Hetmyer (31), second leading run-getter Saim Ayub (20), played crucial knocks despite not carrying on.

Tallawahs quartet of fast-bowlers, Shemar Springer (2-40) and Nicholson Gordon (2-27), Mohammed Amir (1-28) and Raymon Reifer (1-35) toiled but made inroads.

With a record of defending 180 with success, the Warriors razed the Tallawahs batting order, leaving Imad Wasim 43* off 33 (5×4 1×6), as the only player to effectively come out the blocks.

Wasim had the privilege of watching most of his teammates perish, following the deadly burst from their opening pacers Dwaine Pretorius (2-21) and Romario Shepherd (1-15), who kept the wickets coming.

‘Captain Incredible’ Imran Tahir snapped up another 3-Fer, claiming the stingy figure of 3-7 while a wicket each from Gudakesh Motie and Odean Smith helped the Warriors complete a tremendous win, more importantly securing a spot in Sunday’s final.

Azam powered his team to a huge score after a slowish start. Kevlon Anderson (4) hit a boundary but was the first to go, followed by one of the tournament’s leading run-scorers, Saim Ayub (20).

Hope kept his cool, picking his shots as he almost notched up another half-century, but mistimed a delivery from Gordon and was caught in the deep, by Hales who made amends for a catch he put down earlier.

Hetmyer was scratchy during his innings but found the ropes twice and managed to muscle a six but was undone by the left-arm seamer Reifer.

Khan then switched gears, mauling the likes of his countryman Amir and company. The wicketkeeper-batsman sped to his fifty off 25 balls with 4 sixes and as many fours under his belt; as he provided the impetus needed to take Guyana past 180-mark.