All teams to feature on 10thedition’s opening day

Sep 23, 2023
COURTS Optical Pee Wee U-11 Schools Football Tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – Edition Ten of the Petra Organisation-administered COURTS Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament kicks off today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground on Carifesta Avenue.
The Unicomer-sponsored event is expected to get underway with a ceremonial march past from 10:00 hrs then the action commences with the first two matches of the day being simultaneously contested.
Today’s card boasts a total of 16 matches, which means all the primary school teams are expected to be on show.
At 10:30 hrs, the first pair of battles have Soesdyke pitted against Kabakaburi and Redeemer versus Tapakuma. Following that, the next pair of matches begin at 11:20 hrs as St. John The Baptiste’s team meet Annandale while Potaro lock horns with St. Ambrose.
Ten minutes after noon (12:10h), One Mile and Rosignol are fixed to take on F.E. Pollard and Winfer Gardens, while at 13:00 hrs, All Saints and Belladrum go head-to-head with St. Gabriel’s and Tucville, respectively.
The other half of the card commences at 13:50 hrs as St. Aloysius and North Georgetown collide with Collaco and Westfield, respectively. Fifty minutes later, matches 11 and 12 unfold between Leonora and St. Stephen’s (Pitch # 1) and West Ruimveldt and Sophia (Pitch #2).
At 15:30 hrs, Ann’s Grove tangles with Friendship while Marian Academy tackles Smith’s Memorial.
The day’s final two matches will feature the defending champion, Enterprise, and the 2022 runner-up, St. Pius, as they take on Plaisance and Dem Amstel, respectively, at 16:20 hrs.
These 32 teams are divided into eight groups (A-H) for the round-robin stage of the tournament, after which the top two teams from each Group advances to the Round-of-16 knockout phase. There, eight more team will find the exit as the top eight teams battle for supremacy.
The tournament’s winner will cart off the Championship trophy, gold medals and uniforms, the second-place side will leave with a trophy, silver medals and balls while the third-place finisher will collect a trophy, bronze medals and balls. There will also be the usual individual prizes up for grabs.
This event is in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation with support from Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sports.
