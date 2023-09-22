Where was President Biden?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana, now gat oil. And dat mek us more important than all de gold and diamonds we exporting. De Americans want we oil but dem nah showing us any respect at all.

Imagine Prezzy hopped on a plane and flew straight into the land of the free and the home of the brave. Now, you’d think that with all this newfound oil business, Uncle Sam would be rolling out the red carpet, right? Wrong!

You’d think President Biden would be there in the waiting line to greet our President. But no, instead we President had to meet with a set of third-tier officials.

Instead of meeting with de President, we Prezzy meeting with a former President. Instead of Biden, it is Clinton. Talk about disrespect of the highest order!

Iimagine our President’s face when he found out he’d be meeting with a has-been instead of the big cheese. He probably thought he’d accidentally booked a time machine back to the ’90s.

Now, I don’t know about you, but it seems like Uncle Sam needs a little lesson in manners. If you’re gonna come knocking on our door for that sweet, sweet oil, the least you can do is show some respect. Maybe next time, they’ll think twice about sending a substitute teacher when the principal’s in town.

But maybe is a big mix-up and they’ll send President Biden over before our Prezzy leaves the Big Apple. What must not happen again is that those responsible for the President’s itinerary should refuse in the future to meet with low-level US officials.

Talk Half! Leff Half!