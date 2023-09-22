Latest update September 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

VP Jagdeo calls on Public Works Ministry to enforce weight restriction regulations on roadways

Sep 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday at his party’s press conference urged that the Ministry of Public Works, enforce weight restrictions programmes to protect the country’s roads from being damaged by heavy-duty vehicles and machines.

Vice-President - Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

Vice-President – Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

With Guyana’s oil and gas sector expanding rapidly, there has been a massive increase in heavy-duty vehicles such as container trucks and machines traversing the country major roadways on a daily basis.

One of the most frequented routes is the East Bank Demerara corridor with trucks transporting construction materials, equipment and cargo for the oil and gas sector. Many commuters believe that it might be one the main reasons why country’s busiest highway is quickly becoming deplorable. With Guyana’s Attorney General, Anil Nandlall recently announcing that persons will now have to pay for damaging public property and infrastructure.

Kaieteur News asked the Vice President if a similar approach will be taken when it comes to heavy-duty vehicles damaging the roads. Jagdeo agreed that persons must pay for damaging public infrastructure; however, when it comes to roads, he said that weight restriction programmes must be implemented through the Public Works Ministry to prevent damage. “Okay the thing is that some roads are not made for these things so they should have a weight restriction… You should talk to the Public Works people about weight restriction programmes because some roads are not designed (for that) like you could see a road that is internal or a village road and heavy-duty trucks going down the internal road”, Jagdeo said.

Oil and gas equipment being transported on one of the country’s roadways

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC Championships

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC...

Sep 22, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – A formidable team of fitness athletes arrived in Aruba yesterday to represent Guyana at the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness...
Read More
AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023 Inter Guiana Games

AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023...

Sep 22, 2023

Sterling Products assists once again

Sterling Products assists once again

Sep 22, 2023

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race set for Sunday

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race...

Sep 22, 2023

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Sep 22, 2023

TCL-Courts eSports Challenge, CPL player vs Fan for a 50-inch Television set for today

TCL-Courts eSports Challenge, CPL player vs Fan...

Sep 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]