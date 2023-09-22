VP Jagdeo calls on Public Works Ministry to enforce weight restriction regulations on roadways

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday at his party’s press conference urged that the Ministry of Public Works, enforce weight restrictions programmes to protect the country’s roads from being damaged by heavy-duty vehicles and machines.

With Guyana’s oil and gas sector expanding rapidly, there has been a massive increase in heavy-duty vehicles such as container trucks and machines traversing the country major roadways on a daily basis.

One of the most frequented routes is the East Bank Demerara corridor with trucks transporting construction materials, equipment and cargo for the oil and gas sector. Many commuters believe that it might be one the main reasons why country’s busiest highway is quickly becoming deplorable. With Guyana’s Attorney General, Anil Nandlall recently announcing that persons will now have to pay for damaging public property and infrastructure.

Kaieteur News asked the Vice President if a similar approach will be taken when it comes to heavy-duty vehicles damaging the roads. Jagdeo agreed that persons must pay for damaging public infrastructure; however, when it comes to roads, he said that weight restriction programmes must be implemented through the Public Works Ministry to prevent damage. “Okay the thing is that some roads are not made for these things so they should have a weight restriction… You should talk to the Public Works people about weight restriction programmes because some roads are not designed (for that) like you could see a road that is internal or a village road and heavy-duty trucks going down the internal road”, Jagdeo said.

Oil and gas equipment being transported on one of the country’s roadways