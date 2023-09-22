Latest update September 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Student injured after section of Port Kaituma Primary ceiling collapses

Sep 22, 2023 News

…RDC reportedly was aware of structural issues at the school

Kaieteur News – A grade one student of the Port Kaituma Primary School in Region One was injured on Thursday morning when parts of the ceiling in his classroom collapsed.

Reports are that during the mid-morning session at the school, the child and his classmates were sitting at their desks when large chunks of the ceiling broke and fell on the child.  According to a parent, the ceiling struck the child on his shoulder. She said an ambulance was summoned and the child was rushed to the hospital at Port Kaituma. The child’s injuries were not life-threatening, she added. Another resident noted that the child experienced swelling of his left shoulder.

Reports are that prior to Thursday’s incident,  parts of the ceiling broke apart and the school’s administration as well as parents had brought the issue to the attention of the authorities. However, nothing was done.  Videos and photographs of the ceiling on the desk where the child sat was posted on the social media platform, Facebook, on Thursday and residents as well as concerned persons expressed disgust at the issue.  “Since the first piece fell, I kept asking for it to be fixed even carried them to my class to show what happened and it was never fixed. Well, it will be fixed now,” a concerned resident noted. “They don’t listen when you telling them about these problems but soon as something happen them running coming,” another resident said.

Parts of the ceiling at the Port Kaituma Primary School which collapsed on Thursday.

Parts of the ceiling at the Port Kaituma Primary School which collapsed on Thursday.

Reports are that the District Education Officer (DEO) visited the school and made a report to regional officials.  The regional authorities are said to be aware of several issues at the school in question. Days before school reopened this month, two regional councillors visited the Port Kaituma Primary School and submitted a report to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region One, an official in the region noted.  In addition to the ceiling, the councillors reported to their superiors that doors were broken off their hinges while there are multiple rotten floor boards at the school.

