Sterling Products assists once again

Kaieteur Sports – For the second consecutive year Sterling Products Limited has decided to hop on board with the Petra Organisation for the staging of the COURTS Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools’ Football Tournament, which kicks off Saturday, September 23, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Yesterday, the sterling contribution was made in the boardroom of the sponsor at Providence where Sterling Products’ Public Relations Officer, Youlandra McCammon, met with the Petra Organisation’s Co-Director, Troy Mendonca.

The PRO said, “Sterling Products Limited is committed to the continuous development of the education system. We are so happy to be a part of this year’s edition, the tenth edition of the Courts Pee Wee Schools competition. I think and the company thinks to take on more programs and more initiatives like this, it will help our children to be more physically active and also teaches them values and skills that they will take on for a very long time as they progress in life.”

“We are continuously endorsing programmes like this because we know that children are our future and it’s best for us to give them all that they need in order to progress into mature adults. So with that being said, I would like to say it’s a pleasure to be a part of this programme.”

Also present at the simple ceremony was Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Products, Ramsay Ali, who discussed the good nature of the venture, while adding that there will be promotional giveaways of the company’s products.

In Mendonca’s brief remarks, he stated that the Petra Organisation is quite happy to once again partner with SPL, ensuring them that their contribution is of the utmost importance in assisting with the development of grassroots football in Guyana.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the tenth edition of the tournament have been finalised and will see all the teams in action on Saturday, with a total of sixteen (16) matches being contested on the opening day.

Following the official opening ceremony which is scheduled to begin at 10:00 hrs, proceedings will feature the matches unfolding simultaneously.