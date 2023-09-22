Norton calls on Reg. 4 chairman to step down on wife-beating allegations

Kaieteur News – Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) and Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton on Thursday said the Chairman of Region Four, Daniel Seeram should do the “decent thing” and resign.

Norton’s comments came on the heels of recent media reports that the Chairman would be charged with assault of his wife. Seeram, an executive member of the PNC/R was elected to serve in the capacity as Chairman of Region Four in September, 2020. Norton admitted that he nominated the former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) captain for the role, however the Opposition’s position as it regards violence is clear.

“The Opposition does not condone violence of any kind, worse so domestic violence…as it relates to the resignation, I think Daniel Seeram understands the nature of what has happened. It is true that it is not the first time and I will leave it to him to do the decent thing,” Norton told reporters during a media engagement.

He added that should the Chairman refuse to step down, the next step would be discussed and determined at the level of the party. The Leader of the PNC/R explained that while the party holds the view that Seeram should be sent packing, it has not up to now requested that he vacates the office.

“We think he should step down but I am saying to you at this stage, we have not said to him, look you need to go. You must understand the Regional system, when somebody becomes a Regional Chairman or a Councillor, there is no mechanism that exists to remove that person…if today or tomorrow, he says he’s not stepping down and we say you have to go, does it follow that he will go? It doesn’t follow,” he said.

According to the Party Leader, the Regional system differs from what obtains in Parliament for instance, since a vote of no-confidence can send a member packing. Norton was reluctant to say whether the Regional Chairman would be disciplined by the party’s disciplinary committee, though he said the constitution provides for this recourse. He would only say at Wednesday evening’s Central Executive Meeting, the disciplinary committee was finally established since this he was elected to serve as Leader.

According to information received, the Regional Chairman’s wife reported the alleged assault to police earlier this week. He was expected to be charged with the offence. The allegations against Seeram come just over a year since the Chairman was charged for allegedly threatening his father-in-law with a gun. He was released on $20,000 bail.

Reports indicate that in early March 2022, Seeram went to MovieTowne to speak to his wife when he instead met his father-in-law and the two got engaged in an altercation, causing Seeram to allegedly brandish his weapon to threaten the man.