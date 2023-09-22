Latest update September 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Melanie North to benefit from major road works as $226.6M in contracts signed

Sep 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Major relief will be provided to the residents of Melanie North, East Coast Demerara, with the signing of 19 contracts worth $226.6 million to rehabilitate roads.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Vladim Persaud along with a contractor during the contract signing

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Vladim Persaud along with a contractor during the contract signing

The road works, which measure 1.7 kilometres with 12 to 14 widths will be rehabilitated in concrete roads, and are slated to be completed in two to three months.  The road works, which will start shortly, are a direct result of Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, during a community meeting in July.

During the simple contract signing on Thursday at Melanie North, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar urged the contractors to honour their contractual obligations. “I am asking all of you to make sure that when you start to work, you plan your work properly…Make sure that you put those arrangements in place…Your mobilisation advances are for you to mobilise and get the work done.”

The minister further advised the contractors to be respectful towards the residents in the community.  The government is undertaking various mechanisms to provide Guyanese with employment opportunities.  “The other thing I am asking contractors to do is if you can get labour from the community, please hire people from the community…So that people from the community are part and parcel of the ownership of the road. The children who play on the road and their family who walk on the road will use the pride with a sense of pride,” Minister Indar emphasised.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar interacting with residents

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar interacting with residents

Approximately 300 roads along the East Coast corridor are being constructed.   Minister Indar highlighted that roads have been constructed in Foulis, Enterprise, Non Pareil, while 13 roads were constructed in Melanie. Contracts were awarded to RP Construction Services, BB Construction, Jays Construction and Logistics Services, HG Construction Services, Innovative Consultancy Contracting and Investment Services, Destiny General Construction and Maintenance Services, Clean Blitz, Precision Contracting Services, Dexter Harry Enterprise, Jemcorp Engineering and Imports, Qset Enterprise, Mac Morris Enterprise, L Pool Civil Works, Handel Garnett Construction, Omari Hollow Blocks, H and N General Services, DDA Enterprise, and Alliance and General Supplies. (DPI)

