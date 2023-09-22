Latest update September 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

GWI awards bursaries to 27 students 

Sep 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Some 27 students on Wednesday were awarded bursaries by the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) worth $1.3 million in recognition of their outstanding performance at the last National Grade Six Assessment.

The presentation was held at GWI’s Headquarters at Shelterbelt, Georgetown, and had in attendance GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh, other senior company officials and parents, the water company said in a press release.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Baksh congratulated the students for excelling at the NGSA and used the opportunity to urge the parents to pay keen interest in their children’s education. Mr. Baksh, a former Education Minister, also encouraged the students to avoid distractions like the television and their cellphones and to continue to pay serious attention to their studies.

GWI CEO Shaik Baksh (sixth left); Human Resources Director, Elvis Jordon (behind Mr. Baksh) and Board Director, Wendell Jeffrey (right) with the bursary awardees

GWI CEO Shaik Baksh (sixth left); Human Resources Director, Elvis Jordon (behind Mr. Baksh) and Board Director, Wendell Jeffrey (right) with the bursary awardees

He emphasised the importance of paying maximum attention to English and Mathematics, pointing that these two key subjects are vital for employment and matriculation at the university level. GWI Board Director, Wendell Jeffrey in a lively message to the bursary awardees, appealed to them to continue to do well in school, focus on what they want to become and avoid bad company.

GWI CEO Shaik Baksh presents a prize to one of the awardees

GWI CEO Shaik Baksh presents a prize to one of the awardees

GWI Human Resources Director, Elvis Jordon, who also addressed the gathering, said education is the key to a bright future, and GWI supports that future for the children of its employees. He also emphasised that education should be available to everyone regardless of their background.

GWI awards bursaries not only to students who obtained placement at the top secondary schools but to every child of an employee who attains a secondary school at the National Grade Six Assessment. The bursaries are awarded to children of employees throughout the country.

