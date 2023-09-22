Latest update September 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC Championships

Sep 22, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – A formidable team of fitness athletes arrived in Aruba yesterday to represent Guyana at the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships.

This is according to a statement released by the federation.

The release stated that the team comprises reigning, two-time Mr. Guyana (bodybuilding) Darious Ramsammy, three-time CAC silver medalist and six-time National Men’s Physique champion, Emmerson Campbell, reigning Ms. Bikini champion, Hannah Rampersaud along with last year’s CAC Bikini silver medalist, Christina Ramsammy.

Podium dwellers at last year’s edition in Barbados, Nicholas Albert, Rawle Green and Julio Sinclair, are also a part of the unit.

The team is being managed by the federation’s president, Keavon Bess who stated that he is optimistic of the chances of the athletes who can emulate last year’s performances.

In 2022, the team bagged a record 12 medals.

Team Guyana all ready for action on arrival in Aruba for the CAC bodybuilding and fitness championships.

Team Guyana all ready for action on arrival in Aruba for the CAC bodybuilding and fitness championships.

Together, the team secured five gold medals, six silver medals and one bronze medal, the most at a single CAC Championship by a national team.

Remarkably, Rosanna Fung used her sharp physique to slice through the athletes in the wellness categories and secured the much coveted ‘Pro card. In doing so, the 23 year-old became the second female from Guyana and the first since 1979 to become a professional Bodybuilding athlete.

Guyana is penciled to host the annual championships next year after a successful bid in 2021 in El Salvador.

