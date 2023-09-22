Drunk driver slams into police vehicle

Latest update September 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-one-year-old Richard Adams was on Wednesday arrested by police after his vehicle reportedly slammed into the rear of a Guyana Police Force pickup.
According to police, the incident occurred around 23:50hrs on Wednesday on the Providence Old Road, East Bank Demerara.
The police vehicle reportedly stopped at a junction and was waiting to turn into the major road – the East Bank Corridor. Adam’s vehicle, which bears registration PVV 3157, then hit the cop’s vehicle from the rear.
The man was arrested and taken to the Providence Police Station where a breathalyzer test was administrated.
The test showed that he had .62 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, which is above the prescribed limit. Adams is currently in custody, assisting with the investigations. His car was lodged to be examined by a certifying officer.
https://www.youtube.com/live/cIfqoYWf_GM?si=czD4Y-1PMxo-EiAE
Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?
Sep 22, 2023Kaieteur Sports – A formidable team of fitness athletes arrived in Aruba yesterday to represent Guyana at the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness...
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – When the APNU+AFC came into power, they hosted a grand inauguration event at the National Stadium,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]