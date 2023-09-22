Drunk driver slams into police vehicle

Kaieteur News – Thirty-one-year-old Richard Adams was on Wednesday arrested by police after his vehicle reportedly slammed into the rear of a Guyana Police Force pickup.

According to police, the incident occurred around 23:50hrs on Wednesday on the Providence Old Road, East Bank Demerara.

The police vehicle reportedly stopped at a junction and was waiting to turn into the major road – the East Bank Corridor. Adam’s vehicle, which bears registration PVV 3157, then hit the cop’s vehicle from the rear.

The man was arrested and taken to the Providence Police Station where a breathalyzer test was administrated.

The test showed that he had .62 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, which is above the prescribed limit. Adams is currently in custody, assisting with the investigations. His car was lodged to be examined by a certifying officer.