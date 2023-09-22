Latest update September 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Drunk driver slams into police vehicle

Sep 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Thirty-one-year-old Richard Adams was on Wednesday arrested by police after his vehicle reportedly slammed into the rear of a Guyana Police Force pickup.

According to police, the incident occurred around 23:50hrs on Wednesday on the Providence Old Road, East Bank Demerara.

The police vehicle reportedly stopped at a junction and was waiting to turn into the major road – the East Bank Corridor. Adam’s vehicle, which bears registration PVV 3157, then hit the cop’s vehicle from the rear.

The man was arrested and taken to the Providence Police Station where a breathalyzer test was administrated.

The rear that was damage on the Guyana Police Force Vehicle

The rear that was damage on the Guyana Police Force Vehicle

The test showed that he had .62 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, which is above the prescribed limit. Adams is currently in custody, assisting with the investigations. His car was lodged to be examined by a certifying officer.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/cIfqoYWf_GM?si=czD4Y-1PMxo-EiAE

What You Need to Know Today:

Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC Championships

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC...

Sep 22, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – A formidable team of fitness athletes arrived in Aruba yesterday to represent Guyana at the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness...
Read More
AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023 Inter Guiana Games

AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023...

Sep 22, 2023

Sterling Products assists once again

Sterling Products assists once again

Sep 22, 2023

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race set for Sunday

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race...

Sep 22, 2023

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Sep 22, 2023

TCL-Courts eSports Challenge, CPL player vs Fan for a 50-inch Television set for today

TCL-Courts eSports Challenge, CPL player vs Fan...

Sep 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]