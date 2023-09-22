Latest update September 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

City constable who shot duo sends other colleagues into hiding following threats

Sep 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A city constable wanted for shooting his female colleague and her male friend surrendered to police on Thursday, but not before he had allegedly threatened other co-workers and then kill himself.

His death threats made the workers fearful and caused them to immediately leave their work posts and go into hiding. One of the co-workers, Stacy Peters, 48, said that when she turned up for work, she learnt that the suspect had called and left a death threat for her. “He said that he gon kill me and then kill he self”, Peters told Kaieteur News.

Asked why the suspect would want her dead, Peters related that they had an altercation on May 14 last and she reported him to the police for assault. “It was over a chair”, Peters said as she recounted that the suspect had taken a helmet and dealt her a blow to the head during the argument.

Fearful that the suspect will follow through with his threats, Peters reportedly asked her superiors so that she good go into hiding until he was caught. Her superiors advised her that the time off is only possible if she applied for sick leave.

Peters had already taken a sick leave earlier this month and it was not possible for her to get another. Nevertheless, Peters left her post and went to the closest police station and made a report before going into hiding.

Another co-worker who did not wish for his name to be mentioned in the article was reportedly performing his duties at a location when he heard of the death threats. He too became fearful and immediately locked up the place where he was posted and made his way down to his head office to seek refuge. “I don’t have a gun”, he said while explaining that the suspect was on the run with his service weapon and everyone knew that he had about three live rounds left back inside.

The suspect, however, later surrendered to police on Thursday afternoon without shooting anyone else.  He is accused of shooting Jammanie Saul, a 48-year-old female Lance Corporal attached to the City Constabulary, who received one gunshot wound to her left hand, and Miguel Wilson, a 50-year-old overseas-based Guyanese of Section ‘C’ Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, who received one gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The incident occurred at around 19:15hrs Tuesday at the Bourda City Constabulary Outpost. Enquiries disclosed that Jammanie Saul and the suspect were both on duty at the Bourda City Constabulary Outpost. Overseas-based Miguel Wilson visited Jammanie Saul at her workplace, and the two then sat next to each other, chatting, much to the annoyance of the suspect.  The suspect, who was armed with the service weapon- a .38 revolver with six live rounds, reportedly became furious at seeing Jammanie Saul and Miguel Wilson sitting together, leading to him pointing the firearm at both victims and firing three shots at them.

As a result, both of the victims fell onto the ground, where they received the above-mentioned injuries. The suspect fled the scene after committing the act with the service weapon.

The victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens, where they are presently receiving medical attention. Their condition is listed as stable.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC Championships

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC...

Sep 22, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – A formidable team of fitness athletes arrived in Aruba yesterday to represent Guyana at the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness...
Read More
AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023 Inter Guiana Games

AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023...

Sep 22, 2023

Sterling Products assists once again

Sterling Products assists once again

Sep 22, 2023

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race set for Sunday

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race...

Sep 22, 2023

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Sep 22, 2023

TCL-Courts eSports Challenge, CPL player vs Fan for a 50-inch Television set for today

TCL-Courts eSports Challenge, CPL player vs Fan...

Sep 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]