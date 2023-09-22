City constable who shot duo sends other colleagues into hiding following threats

Kaieteur News – A city constable wanted for shooting his female colleague and her male friend surrendered to police on Thursday, but not before he had allegedly threatened other co-workers and then kill himself.

His death threats made the workers fearful and caused them to immediately leave their work posts and go into hiding. One of the co-workers, Stacy Peters, 48, said that when she turned up for work, she learnt that the suspect had called and left a death threat for her. “He said that he gon kill me and then kill he self”, Peters told Kaieteur News.

Asked why the suspect would want her dead, Peters related that they had an altercation on May 14 last and she reported him to the police for assault. “It was over a chair”, Peters said as she recounted that the suspect had taken a helmet and dealt her a blow to the head during the argument.

Fearful that the suspect will follow through with his threats, Peters reportedly asked her superiors so that she good go into hiding until he was caught. Her superiors advised her that the time off is only possible if she applied for sick leave.

Peters had already taken a sick leave earlier this month and it was not possible for her to get another. Nevertheless, Peters left her post and went to the closest police station and made a report before going into hiding.

Another co-worker who did not wish for his name to be mentioned in the article was reportedly performing his duties at a location when he heard of the death threats. He too became fearful and immediately locked up the place where he was posted and made his way down to his head office to seek refuge. “I don’t have a gun”, he said while explaining that the suspect was on the run with his service weapon and everyone knew that he had about three live rounds left back inside.

The suspect, however, later surrendered to police on Thursday afternoon without shooting anyone else. He is accused of shooting Jammanie Saul, a 48-year-old female Lance Corporal attached to the City Constabulary, who received one gunshot wound to her left hand, and Miguel Wilson, a 50-year-old overseas-based Guyanese of Section ‘C’ Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, who received one gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The incident occurred at around 19:15hrs Tuesday at the Bourda City Constabulary Outpost. Enquiries disclosed that Jammanie Saul and the suspect were both on duty at the Bourda City Constabulary Outpost. Overseas-based Miguel Wilson visited Jammanie Saul at her workplace, and the two then sat next to each other, chatting, much to the annoyance of the suspect. The suspect, who was armed with the service weapon- a .38 revolver with six live rounds, reportedly became furious at seeing Jammanie Saul and Miguel Wilson sitting together, leading to him pointing the firearm at both victims and firing three shots at them.

As a result, both of the victims fell onto the ground, where they received the above-mentioned injuries. The suspect fled the scene after committing the act with the service weapon.

The victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens, where they are presently receiving medical attention. Their condition is listed as stable.