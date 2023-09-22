Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Kaieteur Sports – Cambridge Jaguars defeated Amazon Masters by 78 runs to claim the 2023 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) T20 trophy recently in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Jaguars raced to a competitive 129 all out in 17.3 overs while Amazon Masters replied with only 51 all out in the 13th over.

Teddy Nandkissore and Haidar Pokhan grabbed three wickets each to lead the demolition job while former Guyana and West Indies youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon snatched two wickets for 14 runs from two overs. Nandkisore and Pokhan conceded 10 and 18 runs from their allotted four overs respectively.

Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to field. Riaz Kadir led the way for Jaguars with 35 while his captain Chattergoon supported with a well-played 34 as Azeez Baksh picked up 3-14 in his four overs.

Recently, Cambridge Jaguars also won the T10 championship.

They were given CDs$5,000 for their effort by owner of the team and prominent businessman in Canada Satishwar Persaud, the managing director of Adana Homes.