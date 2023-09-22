Latest update September 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023 Inter Guiana Games

Sep 22, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The countdown has officially begun as the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) is gearing up to send its formidable team of 26 talented track and field athletes to represent the nation in the upcoming Inter Guyana Games (IGG). This eagerly anticipated tournament, featuring athletes from across the region, will be held in Suriname from October 26th to 31st, showcasing the prowess of athletes in 10 diverse sports disciplines.

Flashback of Golden Girl, Tianna Springer during the South American U20 Athletics championship.

Flashback of Golden Girl, Tianna Springer during the South American U20 Athletics championship.

Javon Roberts will also be aiming to add gold to his repertoire.

Javon Roberts will also be aiming to add gold to his repertoire.

The road to Suriname has been paved with dedication and hard work, with Guyana successfully hosting its IGG trials over the weekend, the AAG has proudly unveiled the 26 athletes who will proudly wear the colours of the Golden Arrowhead and vie for victory in this year’s championship.

Meanwhile, the Inter Guiana Games has provided the necessary opportunity for nations to showcase their best talents and foster camaraderie among neighbouring countries within the Guiana’s.

The team of athletes that will represent Guyana at the IGG are; Athaleyha Hinckson, Krystal Morris, Jaheel Cornette, Ezekiel Newton, Tianna Springer, Malachi Austin, Narissa McPherson, Afi Blair, Marissa Thomas, Jevon Roberts, Kaiden Persaud, Esther McKinney, Jamol Sullivan, Donel Fraser, David Bovell, Latifah James, Tamara Mingo, Jamie Fraser, Jaheme Henry, Sheneque Holder, Robert Marcus, Amrist Hector, Tamara Harvey, Rodel Greene, Emanuel Adams and Zeryssa McRae.

This talented group of athletes represents the best of Guyana’s track and field talent and will undoubtedly make the nation proud on the international stage. The 10 disciplines includes; Track and Field, Badminton, Basketball, Volleyball, Football, Tennis, Table Tennis, Futsal, Chess and Swimming.

Assisting with the team’s rigorous preparation are Coach Christopher Gaskin, Robin Phillips, and Carlotta Rodney, whose expertise and guidance will be invaluable as they fine-tune their athletes for success. Ensuring the team stays in top physical condition is Nolex Holder, who will serve as the team’s physiotherapist. Kenisha Headley will don the dual role of Team Manager and National Technical Official (NTO).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/cIfqoYWf_GM?si=czD4Y-1PMxo-EiAE

What You Need to Know Today:

Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC Championships

Formidable team of fitness athletes arrives in Aruba for CAC...

Sep 22, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – A formidable team of fitness athletes arrived in Aruba yesterday to represent Guyana at the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness...
Read More
AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023 Inter Guiana Games

AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023...

Sep 22, 2023

Sterling Products assists once again

Sterling Products assists once again

Sep 22, 2023

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race set for Sunday

21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race...

Sep 22, 2023

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Cambridge Jaguars claim CPSCL 20-overs trophy

Sep 22, 2023

TCL-Courts eSports Challenge, CPL player vs Fan for a 50-inch Television set for today

TCL-Courts eSports Challenge, CPL player vs Fan...

Sep 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]