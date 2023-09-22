AAG names 26-member team to participate at 2023 Inter Guiana Games

Kaieteur Sports – The countdown has officially begun as the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) is gearing up to send its formidable team of 26 talented track and field athletes to represent the nation in the upcoming Inter Guyana Games (IGG). This eagerly anticipated tournament, featuring athletes from across the region, will be held in Suriname from October 26th to 31st, showcasing the prowess of athletes in 10 diverse sports disciplines.

The road to Suriname has been paved with dedication and hard work, with Guyana successfully hosting its IGG trials over the weekend, the AAG has proudly unveiled the 26 athletes who will proudly wear the colours of the Golden Arrowhead and vie for victory in this year’s championship.

Meanwhile, the Inter Guiana Games has provided the necessary opportunity for nations to showcase their best talents and foster camaraderie among neighbouring countries within the Guiana’s.

The team of athletes that will represent Guyana at the IGG are; Athaleyha Hinckson, Krystal Morris, Jaheel Cornette, Ezekiel Newton, Tianna Springer, Malachi Austin, Narissa McPherson, Afi Blair, Marissa Thomas, Jevon Roberts, Kaiden Persaud, Esther McKinney, Jamol Sullivan, Donel Fraser, David Bovell, Latifah James, Tamara Mingo, Jamie Fraser, Jaheme Henry, Sheneque Holder, Robert Marcus, Amrist Hector, Tamara Harvey, Rodel Greene, Emanuel Adams and Zeryssa McRae.

This talented group of athletes represents the best of Guyana’s track and field talent and will undoubtedly make the nation proud on the international stage. The 10 disciplines includes; Track and Field, Badminton, Basketball, Volleyball, Football, Tennis, Table Tennis, Futsal, Chess and Swimming.

Assisting with the team’s rigorous preparation are Coach Christopher Gaskin, Robin Phillips, and Carlotta Rodney, whose expertise and guidance will be invaluable as they fine-tune their athletes for success. Ensuring the team stays in top physical condition is Nolex Holder, who will serve as the team’s physiotherapist. Kenisha Headley will don the dual role of Team Manager and National Technical Official (NTO).