21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race set for Sunday

Sep 22, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The 21st edition of the Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race, hosted by the Flying Stars Cycle Club in collaboration with Macedo Transportation Service, is set to take place on the 24th September from Queenstown to Abary Bridge, and back to Carifesta Avenue.

Flashback! Walter Grant-Stuart celebration after winning the 2021 edition of the Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race.

This exciting race will commence at 7:00 am, starting from Peter Rose Street in Queenstown. Cyclists will kick off their journey by heading eastward on Crown Street and then onto Irving Street. From there, they will transition onto JB Singh Road (opposite the GDF compound) for the official start.

As the race gains momentum at JB Singh Road, participants will navigate their way to the Kitty roundabout and continue onto the East Coast main road. At this point, the Seniors, Juniors, and Veteran Under-50 categories will embark on a journey to the Abary Bridge and back to Georgetown.

While, the Veterans Over-50, Juveniles, and Females riders will follow a different path, venturing towards Perseverance in Mahaicony (Big Tree) before returning to Georgetown. The race will culminate at Carifesta Avenue, offering a challenging and exhilarating experience for all involved.

To be part of this thrilling cycling event, all you need is a passion for pedaling and a registration fee of just $1,000 Guyanese dollars. Exciting prizes will await the top six finishers in the senior’s category, as well as the top three finishers in the Junior and Over-50 Open categories. Additionally, the Women’s and Juveniles categories will see awards presented to the first and second-place finishers.

