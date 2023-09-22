21st edition of Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race set for Sunday

Latest update September 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 22, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The 21st edition of the Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race, hosted by the Flying Stars Cycle Club in collaboration with Macedo Transportation Service, is set to take place on the 24th September from Queenstown to Abary Bridge, and back to Carifesta Avenue.
This exciting race will commence at 7:00 am, starting from Peter Rose Street in Queenstown. Cyclists will kick off their journey by heading eastward on Crown Street and then onto Irving Street. From there, they will transition onto JB Singh Road (opposite the GDF compound) for the official start.
As the race gains momentum at JB Singh Road, participants will navigate their way to the Kitty roundabout and continue onto the East Coast main road. At this point, the Seniors, Juniors, and Veteran Under-50 categories will embark on a journey to the Abary Bridge and back to Georgetown.
While, the Veterans Over-50, Juveniles, and Females riders will follow a different path, venturing towards Perseverance in Mahaicony (Big Tree) before returning to Georgetown. The race will culminate at Carifesta Avenue, offering a challenging and exhilarating experience for all involved.
To be part of this thrilling cycling event, all you need is a passion for pedaling and a registration fee of just $1,000 Guyanese dollars. Exciting prizes will await the top six finishers in the senior’s category, as well as the top three finishers in the Junior and Over-50 Open categories. Additionally, the Women’s and Juveniles categories will see awards presented to the first and second-place finishers.
Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?
Sep 22, 2023Kaieteur Sports – A formidable team of fitness athletes arrived in Aruba yesterday to represent Guyana at the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness...
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Sep 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – When the APNU+AFC came into power, they hosted a grand inauguration event at the National Stadium,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]