$172.6M wing commissioned at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Thursday commissioned the Samuel B. Moffatt Wing at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School.

The $172.6 million block is a single flat rectangular building which can accommodate over 150 students, the Education Ministry said in a press release.

The Samuel B. Moffatt Wing houses ten classrooms, the Deputy Headteacher’s office, a furnished Information Technology laboratory and a staff room. The new wing was constructed by Delp Construction & General Supplies. Delivering the keynote address, Minister Manickchand stated that the new block was constructed to cater to the growing population of the school. She noted that the Ministry of Education is addressing the issue of overcrowding in several schools.

“We have begun to address this not only at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School but shortly we will be commissioning a new block at the St.Winefride’s Secondary School. We are rebuilding the Christ Church Secondary School, the North Ruimveldt Secondary, the St. George’s High School and the St. Mary’s High School so by next September, we are not going to have a space problem.”

The Education Minister highlighted that investments are continuously being made in the sector to ensure students receive a quality education. She noted that among the investments being made, for the first time, all secondary school students are receiving the textbooks they need.

While giving the background of the new wing, Headteacher of the East Ruimveldt Secondary School, Ms. Katheryn Fraser noted that the school’s intake increased after the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in students being housed in tents in the school’s compound. She expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education stating that the new block has solved the accommodation issue. She explained that the new wing was named after Mr. Samuel B. Moffatt, a former principal of the institution. Ms Fraser said Mr. Moffatt was a disciplinarian who dedicated his service to ensuring students were provided with the opportunities to compete not only academically by athletically as well.