Well know sports personality and advocate Inspector Lyndon Wilson retires from GPF after almost 37 years

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports – After serving the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for almost 37 years, Police Inspector and sports personality Lyndon Ronald Wilson has gone into retirement.

One would wonder what he was best known for as a policeman, it was for his involvement in sports for his every present in almost all things sports.

Wilson served the GPF in many capacities. He was specialized in sports and youth development and served distinctively as a sports personality and advocate. He was a well know athlete, coach and starter. He also represented and coached in cricket and many other indoor and outdoor games. He was a well known cricket scorer and one of the top scorers in Guyana.

Wilson began his sojourn in the GPF in 1987. His entry to the GPF was incidental. He noted that he had followed his cousin to take the test when he was confronted by a Police officer who convinced him to sit the examination.

After being enrolled his intention was to remain for two years and use the Force as a stepping stone and gain upward trajectory in various sporting disciplines. But faith would have it that he remained and have no regrets.

He also stated that, during his tenure in the GPF he gain a tremendous amount of knowledge and a lot of opportunity to travel, for which he is grateful for.

Being a well-rounded and known sport personality, Wilson spent 25 years at the Police Sports Secretariat and at the time of his retirement he was the Second in charge.

He also had a rounded personality during his tenure in the GPF. After leaving training school, he was posted to the Tactical Services Unit. He also served in Traffic and Brickdam Police Station, Impact Base. He also spent 14 years in the Police Association.

In recognition for his sterling service the GPF held a farewell service in honour of Wilson at the Police Sports Club Ground. During the ceremony, Wilson received tokens of appreciation and well wishes from friends, family members, and colleagues in the GPF.

Those in attendance thanked Wilson for his long and dedicated service and his sterling contributions to the GPF.

Wilson would like to encourage young minds to join the GPF since many opportunities await them.

He used the opportunity to encourage those still in the force to focus on continuity and encouraged ranks to keep doing their best and make the Force proud of them. He also reminded that nothing is attained by sudden flight but through hard work and dedication.

The sports advocate thanked all present for their show of appreciation and support. He expressed his willingness to assist in any way possible.

Wilson, during his years of service to the force, has left an indelible mark on the sporting arena in the GPF and Guyana at large.