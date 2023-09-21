Walton unbeaten half-century pilots TKR to CPL finals

– Warriors face Tallawahs Friday with last spot in finals up for grabs

Kaieteur Sports – Man-of-the-match Chadwick Walton cracked an unbeaten 80 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) continued their dominance over the Guyana Amazon Warriors, surging to the finals compliments of a 7 wicket win under lights at the Guyana National Stadium.

TKR gunned down their chase of 166 to end up nicely on 167-3 in 20 overs, led by the 38 year-old Walton who played a crucial hand, setting the tone with a 57-ball 80, featuring 4 sixes and 6 fours.

Massive efforts came from Nicholas Pooran who spanked 33 off 24 with a pair of sixes and fours to his credit and captain Kieron Pollard 23 off 15 (2×4 1×6), sped up the chase as TKR eased into the finals.

Walton batted the entire game, starting slow but ensuring his half-century was not in vain as he shared a number of partnerships, including 2nd wicket 51 stand with Pooran and 3rd wicket 66 with Pollard.

The opener’s fifty required 40 deliveries but by then the former 4 times had already been close to the finish line, eventually strolling to victory in 18.1 overs.

South African pacer Dwaine Pretorius (2-36) and skipper Imran Tahir (1-30) led a uncharacteristically off bowling attack which leaked almost 20 extras.

Guyana Amazon Warriors were indebted to the Pakistani duo of Saim Ayub (49) who missed a half-century but hit four fours and a maximum and Azam Khan who blasted 36 off 27 (3×4 1×6).

Spinners Waqar Salamkheil (2-28) and Akeal Hosein (1-28) pulled things back for their team while seamers Ali Khan (1-38) and Terrance Hinds (2-32), provided the breakthroughs from TKR.

Romario Shepherd (16),Odean Smith (15), Dwaine Pretorius (15) and Gudakesh Motie (19*) played crucial knocks for the Warriors after the departure of Ayub.

Khan did well to muscle a few deliveries which gave the Amazon Warriors some confidence, after the top order helped them to a half-century by the end of the power-play.

Warriors brought up their 100 in the 15th over and thanks to the numerous contributions from the middle core they were able to cross the 150-run mark.