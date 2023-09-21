Walton unbeaten half-century pilots TKR to CPL finals 

Latest update September 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2023 Sports
– Warriors face Tallawahs Friday with last spot in finals up for grabs
Kaieteur Sports – Man-of-the-match Chadwick Walton cracked an unbeaten 80 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) continued their dominance over the Guyana Amazon Warriors, surging to the finals compliments of a 7 wicket win under lights at the Guyana National Stadium.
TKR gunned down their chase of 166 to end up nicely on 167-3 in 20 overs, led by the 38 year-old Walton who played a crucial hand, setting the tone with a 57-ball 80, featuring 4 sixes and 6 fours.
Massive efforts came from Nicholas Pooran who spanked 33 off 24 with a pair of sixes and fours to his credit and captain Kieron Pollard 23 off 15 (2×4 1×6), sped up the chase as TKR eased into the finals.
Walton batted the entire game, starting slow but ensuring his half-century was not in vain as he shared a number of partnerships, including 2nd wicket 51 stand with Pooran and 3rd wicket 66 with Pollard.
The opener’s fifty required 40 deliveries but by then the former 4 times had already been close to the finish line, eventually strolling to victory in 18.1 overs.
South African pacer Dwaine Pretorius (2-36) and skipper Imran Tahir (1-30) led a uncharacteristically off bowling attack which leaked almost 20 extras.
Guyana Amazon Warriors were indebted to the Pakistani duo of Saim Ayub (49) who missed a half-century but hit four fours and a maximum and Azam Khan who blasted 36 off 27 (3×4 1×6).
Spinners Waqar Salamkheil (2-28) and Akeal Hosein (1-28) pulled things back for their team while seamers Ali Khan (1-38) and Terrance Hinds (2-32), provided the breakthroughs from TKR.
Romario Shepherd (16),Odean Smith (15), Dwaine Pretorius (15) and Gudakesh Motie (19*) played crucial knocks for the Warriors after the departure of Ayub.
Khan did well to muscle a few deliveries which gave the Amazon Warriors some confidence, after the top order helped them to a half-century by the end of the power-play.
Warriors brought up their 100 in the 15th over and thanks to the numerous contributions from the middle core they were able to cross the 150-run mark.
Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?
Sep 21, 2023– Warriors face Tallawahs Friday with last spot in finals up for grabs Kaieteur Sports – Man-of-the-match Chadwick Walton cracked an unbeaten 80 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR)...
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – If ever there was a time for the President of Guyana to consider the future of his Vice President,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]