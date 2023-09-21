Speeding motorist has 14 days to pay $2.1M for damages to new roundabout

Kaieteur News – Motorist, Troy Humphrey, 27, has 14 days to pay $2.1M for repairs to the recently commissioned Eccles/Haags Bosch roundabout he crashed into on September 15 last.

Failure to pay the sum by the deadline will see him facing legal proceedings to recover the cash, according to a letter written to him by Attorney General, Anil Nandlall.

Nandlall told Humphrey in the letter that he is being held accountable for the damages because of his reckless, dangerous and negligent driving not only damaged the roundabout but also injured three people.

The $2.1M sum will go towards emergency repair works which were carried out to fix the damage that the crash caused to a water fountain and other aesthetics at the roundabout.

According to the letter, the works included “ mobilization and demobilisation; demolition of damaged sections and removal of debris from the site; replacement of stone pavers, repairs to the fountain rails inclusive of tiling; supply and installation of stone tiles to fountain exterior and mosaic tiles to fountain interior; draining of fountain, degreasing of fountain; cleaning of fountain of oil and other contaminants; replacement of jet, pump repairs and electrical works; replacement of fountain light; replacement of filter materials due to contamination; the supply of distilled water to fill fountain, pressure washing, cleaning and clearing of the site.”

Reports are that around 21:40hrs on September 15, Humphrey, an employee of the University of Guyana (UG) library, lost control of his car, slammed into the roundabout and severely injured his two passengers, Phillip Jeffery, a 23-year-old security guard of Queenstown, Georgetown, and Fulisa Burnette, 19, of Norton Street, also in the city.

Open and sealed bottles of alcoholic beverages were observed at the scene in and out of the vehicle Humphrey was driving. Investigations into the matter continue.

Meanwhile, the AG addressed the issue of damages to public property by road users. “As part of a myriad of measures to address the wanton recklessness and negligence by road users and the resultant carnage, and destruction of public property, the State, including public corporations and statutory authorities will aggressively seek to recover compensation for damages and destruction done to public property,” he said.

He added too that similar approaches will be adopted in relation to the destruction and damage to public property by whatever cause.