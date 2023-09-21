Road users to pay for their recklessness – AG

Kaieteur News – As part of a myriad of measures to address the wanton recklessness and negligence by road users and the resultant carnage, and destruction of public property, the State, including public corporations and statutory authorities will aggressively seek to recover compensation for damages and destruction done to public property.

This is according to the Ministry of Legal Affairs. In a press release on Wednesday, the ministry said a similar approach will be adopted in relation to the destruction and damage to public property by whatever cause. “Billions of dollars are spent annually to repair and reconstruct public property damaged and destroyed by unlawful and/or highly

irresponsible conduct. Needless to say, this measure will be in addition to the institution of all relevant criminal charges disclosed resulting from investigations conducted by the Guyana Police Force,” the release stated.

In response to the surge in road deaths and accidents, the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department across all Regional Divisions has beefed up enforcement in recent weeks. To this end, the Guyana Police Force said that for Tuesday, 310 cases were made out against errant drivers. These cases included 65 for speeding and eight for DUI. “The unbiased road safety and traffic enforcement efforts have been intensified to curb poor and reckless usage of the road by motorists and other road users. Traffic ranks have also been engaged daily in empowerment sessions with road users countrywide. Motorists are urged to slow down, don’t drink and drive, utilise designated drivers who are sober and capable, buckle up, and arrive alive. Public awareness has extended beyond daylight to include bars and restaurants where traffic ranks conduct public lectures and provide the bar owners with telephone numbers for urgent communication regarding the conduct of motorists,” the police release stated.