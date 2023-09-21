Punt Trench residents want speed bumps to avoid “racing” on new road

Kaieteur News – Residents of Albouystown, Georgetown are calling for speed bumps to be placed along the newly constructed Independence Boulevard popularly known as “Punt Trench dam” to avoid motorists using it as a race track.

The $1.4B road was recently opened for traffic. Residents welcomed the new road but are now afraid of the danger it poses to pedestrians especially children who relax and play along the promenade during the evenings.

According to them, since the opening of the road, motorcyclists and even car drivers are using it to race each other, during the afternoons and sometime at nights. “Many instances since this road was constructed, persons would narrowly escape being hit by speeding vehicles”, one resident explained.

The resident added that the racers are even destroying the rails that guard the promenade by crashing into them while trying to perform stunts from popular racing movies such as the “The Fast and the Furious”. “As a taxpayer, I am asking the authorities to install speed bumps along both sides of the roadway to curb this nonsense before it becomes uncontrollable”, said the resident.