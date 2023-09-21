President Ali did well to articulate Guyana’s position

Dear Editor,

I watched with interest a panel discussion hosted by the Clinton Global Initiative. President, Dr. Irfaan Ali must be commended for the manner in which he articulated Guyana’s position on carbon remission strategies, while at the same time optimising the country’s carbon resources.

As pointed out by President Ali, the issue ought not to be one of zero tolerance for petroleum exploration but rather a phased and incremental approach in the direction of renewable forms of energy. Guyana has been doing well in terms of transitioning to cleaner and greener energy. Our deforestation rates are among the best in the world.

What is required, as noted by President Ali is a balanced and holistic approach in which countries with high forest cover such as Guyana be adequately compensated for keeping their forests standing.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally