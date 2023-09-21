Latest update September 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

President Ali did well to articulate Guyana’s position

Sep 21, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

I watched with interest a panel discussion hosted by the Clinton Global Initiative.  President, Dr. Irfaan Ali must be commended for the manner in which he articulated Guyana’s position on carbon remission strategies, while at the same time optimising the country’s carbon resources.

As pointed out by President Ali, the issue ought not to be one of zero tolerance for petroleum exploration but rather a phased and incremental approach in the direction of renewable forms of energy. Guyana has been doing well in terms of transitioning to cleaner and greener energy. Our deforestation rates are among the best in the world.

What is required, as noted by President Ali is a balanced and holistic approach in which countries with high forest cover such as Guyana be adequately compensated for keeping their forests standing.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

 

Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Walton unbeaten half-century pilots TKR to CPL finals 

Walton unbeaten half-century pilots TKR to CPL finals 

Sep 21, 2023

– Warriors face Tallawahs Friday with last spot in finals up for grabs  Kaieteur Sports – Man-of-the-match Chadwick Walton cracked an unbeaten 80 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR)...
Read More
Benna Girls edge Lady Jags 2-1

Benna Girls edge Lady Jags 2-1

Sep 21, 2023

Guyanese Race Walking Legend, William France, Passes Away at 66

Guyanese Race Walking Legend, William France,...

Sep 21, 2023

GBA honours its Youth Caribbean champions

GBA honours its Youth Caribbean champions

Sep 21, 2023

GCB saddened at the passing of former national cricketer

GCB saddened at the passing of former national...

Sep 21, 2023

GSCL Leader Ian John confident of another successful Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

GSCL Leader Ian John confident of another...

Sep 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion galore!

    Kaieteur News – If ever there was a time for the President of Guyana to consider the future of his Vice President,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]