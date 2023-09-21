President Ali did well to articulate Guyana’s position

Latest update September 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
I watched with interest a panel discussion hosted by the Clinton Global Initiative. President, Dr. Irfaan Ali must be commended for the manner in which he articulated Guyana’s position on carbon remission strategies, while at the same time optimising the country’s carbon resources.
As pointed out by President Ali, the issue ought not to be one of zero tolerance for petroleum exploration but rather a phased and incremental approach in the direction of renewable forms of energy. Guyana has been doing well in terms of transitioning to cleaner and greener energy. Our deforestation rates are among the best in the world.
What is required, as noted by President Ali is a balanced and holistic approach in which countries with high forest cover such as Guyana be adequately compensated for keeping their forests standing.
Yours faithfully,
Hydar Ally
Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?
Sep 21, 2023– Warriors face Tallawahs Friday with last spot in finals up for grabs Kaieteur Sports – Man-of-the-match Chadwick Walton cracked an unbeaten 80 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR)...
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – If ever there was a time for the President of Guyana to consider the future of his Vice President,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]