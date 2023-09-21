Police, lawyer differ over charges made against Cliff Anderson Sports Hall sub-contractor

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday refuted claims made by the Hughes, Fields and Stoby law firm, in relation to their client, Samantha Singh, who was charged for fraudulent conversion earlier this month.

Singh, a mother of one of Lamaha Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, made her first court appearance last Friday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly converting $4 million entrusted to her to supply tempered glass for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall’s rehabilitation project.

Following Singh’s court appearance, her lawyer Nigel Hughes issued a statement. In that statement, the lawyer said his client was arrested at MovieTowne in the presence of her child.

According to Hughes, when Singh arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, she was told that if she did not want to be kept in custody for three days, she had to pay the sum of $2M.

“Ms. Singh then retained Hughes Fields and Stoby who immediately reported the criminal conduct of officers of the Guyana Police Force both to the Commissioner of Police and the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority.”

The lawyer claimed that the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) received the complaint, recognised it, and then launched an investigation into the actions of the relevant police officers.

However, Hughes contended that charges against his client were only brought after it was reported that the police had engaged in “criminal conduct” in their attempts to frighten her. To this end, he said, “We consider the charges to be malicious and not founded in law and will challenge the evidently abusive exercise of power by the Guyana Police Force.”

In response to the lawyer’s contention the GPF, in a press release, said that the law firm ought to be aware that the constitutional office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) determines whether criminal charges should be instituted or not.

“It is the DPP that recommended criminal charges against the woman, Samantha Singh. Also, contrary to what was stated in Hughes’ letter, the contractor (whom Singh is accused of defrauding) made a report to the police of fraudulent misappropriation. Police investigated the matter, and a file was submitted to the DPP, advising that charges be laid against Ms. Singh,” the police said.

According to the police, it was the DPP who recommended charges be instituted against Singh. The police refuted the lawyer’s claim of insinuation.

On September 16, this publication had reported that Singh appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on April 28, 2023 at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, she was entrusted with $4M by Eworth C. Sangster of E.C.S Constructions and General Supplies, to purchase and supply tempered glass, when she converted the money to her own use and benefit.

The police prosecutor made no objection to bail being granted to Singh but asked that she reports to the CID Headquarters, and that she submits her correct address to the court.

In his address to the court, Hughes said that his client was contracted by Sangster to supply reinforced glass for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project as well as another project located in Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Hughes explained that his client had two engagements with Sangster concerning the sourcing of the glass. He stated too that his client outsourced the glass from China.

According to Hughes, his client was later arrested and subsequently placed before the court. He made a bail application for his client that was granted in the sum of $50,000 by Magistrate Daly.